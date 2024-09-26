Technology News
Apple's Cheaper Vision Headset Could Be Equipped With Significantly Lower Resolution OLED Displays: Report

Apple has reportedly received an OLED panel sample from a Japanese supplier that could be used in an affordable version of the Apple Vision Pro.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 26 September 2024 15:53 IST
Apple's Cheaper Vision Headset Could Be Equipped With Significantly Lower Resolution OLED Displays: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Vision Pro (pictured) went on sale in the US earlier this year at $399 (roughly Rs. 2,92,900)

Highlights
  • Apple is reportedly working on a cheaper mixed reality headset
  • The Apple Vision Pro is not available in several countries
  • Apple could equip its cheaper headset with low resolution displays
Apple Vision Pro was launched earlier this year as the company's first mixed reality (MR) headset, with a $3,499 (roughly Rs. 2,92,900) price tag. While it is a premium device that is available in a handful of countries, the iPhone maker has been working on developing a cheaper Vision headset that could be unveiled in the coming years, according to previous reports. In order to cut costs while developing its next spatial computer, Apple is reportedly exploring the use of lower resolution OLED displays.

Apple's Cheaper Vision Headset Could Feature Lower Resolution Displays

The Elec reports (in Korean) that Apple recently received an OLED panel sample from Japan Display Inc. (JDI) that is designed to be used in MR headsets. This panel is said to use a cheaper component instead of OLED-on-Silicon (OLEDoS) for the board, which means it could have a 1,500ppi resolution.

This is significantly lower than the resolution of the displays on the first-generation Apple Vision Pro — 3,391ppi. Citing industry sources, the publication also says that the sample being reviewed by the iPhone maker also uses technology from Sony, Apple's primary supplier for the Vision Pro panels.

In July, it was reported that Apple was planning on equipping its next Vision headset with a 2.1-inch OLEDoS displays with a resolution of 1,700ppi. This suggests that the size of the displays on the more affordable MR headset will be larger than the first-generation Vision Pro, which has a much higher resolution.

At the time, Apple was said to have contacted two other suppliers — LG and Samsung — for information related to these microdisplays. It is currently unclear whether Apple has received a response to its request for information (RFI) from both firms.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously claimed that Apple was still working on expanding its Vision mixed reality devices lineup, and that the company could launch two new devices. The cheaper of these will arrive in 2025, according to the journalist. However, if the information shared by The Elec is accurate, the cheaper MR headset might not be launched for another couple of years.  

Apple Vision Pro, Apple, Mixed Reality Headset
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Apple's Cheaper Vision Headset Could Be Equipped With Significantly Lower Resolution OLED Displays: Report
