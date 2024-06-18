Technology News
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Apple Watch to Get the Ability to Change Default Ringtones With watchOS 11 Update: Report

Apple Watch to Get the Ability to Change Default Ringtones With watchOS 11 Update: Report

The watchOS 11 update is also speculated to bring an option to set tones for different alerts, notifications and reminders.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 June 2024 16:23 IST
Apple Watch to Get the Ability to Change Default Ringtones With watchOS 11 Update: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Luke Chesser

Apple Watch users can only choose from the two existing cellular ringtones right now

Highlights
  • watchOS 11 may allow users to change ringtones on Apple Watch
  • It is also said to bring new tones for notifications and alerts
  • watchOS 11 compatible models include Apple Watch Series 6 or later
Advertisement

Apple's latest watchOS 11 update will finally let users change the default ringtone on their Apple Watch, according to a report. The Cupertino-based tech giant unveiled watchOS 11 – the latest operating system for its smartwatches at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 on June 10. The key highlights included a new Vitals app and more Smart Stack widgets. One of the features which Apple did not advertise but is said to be making its way to the Apple Watch is the ability to change the default ringtone.

Change ringtones with watchOS 11

At present, Apple Watch users have only one ringtone without any option to change it. According to a 9to5Mac report, that is set to change with the upcoming update. With the watchOS 11 developer beta update, users can choose from eight different ringtones, including the two original ones: Pebbles (Cellular ringtone), Focus, Jingle (original ringtone), Nighthawk, Transmit, Twirl, Windup, and Wonder.

In addition to changing ringtones, users are also reported to have the option to set tones for different alerts, notifications and reminders for text messages, emails, and more.

While changing ringtones has now become possible, the report speculates that it still does now allow setting a specific ringtone for a user on the Apple Watch.

Other unannounced features on watchOS 11

With watchOS 11, Apple is also reportedly bringing automatic sleep tracking to the Apple Watch. Prior to the update, Apple Watch tracked the sleep activity only when the Sleep Focus mode was toggled.

Moreover, it is also said to bring a new Smart Stack widget for Shazam. Although the app was already available to Apple users via the App Store or through Siri, this new shortcut could potentially allow for even quicker music searches.

watchOS 11 compatibility

The watchOS 11 developer beta update is already available to users and can be downloaded via the Apple Developer Program. Meanwhile, the public watchOS 11 updated will be available on Apple Watch Series 6 or later later this year, according to Apple.

It will be compatible with Apple Watches that are paired with iPhone XR or later models running on iOS 18.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Variants
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Excellent cameras
  • Dual SIM is finally an option
  • Great battery life
  • Regular, timely software updates
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution display
  • Dual SIM support is limited
  • First-party apps not great in India
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Apple iPhone XR review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A12 Bionic
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 2942mAh
OS iOS 12
Resolution 828x1792 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Lords of the Fallen Sequel Set for Release in 2026, Will Be Epic Games Store Exclusive on PC

Related Stories

Apple Watch to Get the Ability to Change Default Ringtones With watchOS 11 Update: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CMF Phone 1 Set to Launch During Nothing's Community Update on July 8
  2. Realme GT 6 Price in India Leaked Ahead of June 20 Launch
  3. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Launched in India
  4. Oppo Reno 12F 5G Price, Design Renders, Key Specifications Leaked
  5. JBL Live Beam 3 With Smart Charging Case Launched in India at This Price
  6. Google Brings Gemini App to India In English, 9 Indian Languages
  7. Moto Buds+ Review
  8. iQoo Z9 Turbo+ Tipped to Launch Soon With This MediaTek Dimensity Chipset
  9. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL's Geekbench Score Hints Small Performance Upgrade
  10. Vivo T3 Lite 5G India Launch Timeline, Price, Key Features Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo Z9 Turbo+ With MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Chipset Tipped to Launch Soon
  2. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – the Definitive Edition Has Hit 30 Million Downloads on Netflix Games: Report
  3. Asus Vivobook S 15 With Snapdragon X Elite Chip Goes on Sale as Company's First Copilot+ PC
  4. Oppo A3 Pro Price in India, Key Specifications, Live Images Leaked Online
  5. CMF Phone 1 Set to Launch Alongside Buds Pro 2, Watch Pro 2 on July 8: Details
  6. Adobe Sued by US Government for Hiding Fees, Making It Difficult to Cancel Subscription
  7. Coinbase Launches Initiative to Support Emerging Crypto Projects and Boost User Growth
  8. Realme GT 6 Price in India Leaked Ahead of June 20 Launch
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Chipsets to Be Exclusively Supplied By Qualcomm, Analyst Says
  10. Apple Watch to Get the Ability to Change Default Ringtones With watchOS 11 Update: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »