Lords of the Fallen, the rebooted Soulslike action-RPG from 2023, is getting a sequel. Publisher CI Games has confirmed that the Lords of the Fallen sequel is in the works and is scheduled to arrive in 2026 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. The game was revealed as part of a term sheet the publisher signed with Epic Games, that grants the Fortnite maker “exclusive worldwide distribution rights” to the sequel on PC.

Lords of the Fallen sequel announced

According to the binding term sheet, signed June 14, the Lords of the Fallen sequel will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store on PC for the entirety of its life cycle. The game, which doesn't yet have an official name and carries the working title “Project 3”, is set for a release in 2026.

“The rights to the Game and the Series, including all intellectual

property rights (IP), as well as the rights to publish and distribute the Game worldwide on all other platforms, including the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms for which the Game is currently in development, will remain with the Company,” the term sheet said.

CI Games and Epic will continue to negotiate a detailed publishing agreement, which will be announced later, the term sheet said.

Lords of the Fallen 2023 reboot

Lords of the Fallen, built on Epic's Unreal Engine 5, released in October 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series S/X and PC, available via both Steam and Epic Games Store. The action-RPG, developed by Hexworks, served as a reboot of the 2014 game of the same name.

According to CI Games, Lords of the Fallen sold 1 million copies worldwide within 10 days of launch. The games' sales reportedly surpassed 1.2 million units globally by the end of November 2023.

Lords of the Fallen received its free 1.5 “Master of Fate” update in April, adding seven different game modifiers that allow players to tweak the game experience in distinct ways.

