Apple Watch currently requires users to set a Sleep focus schedule to track their sleep cycle, but this could change with the upcoming watchOS 11 update.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 June 2024 14:25 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Luke Chesser

Apple Watch currently offers sleep tracking but only via the Sleep Focus mode

  • Apple Watch is reported to gain automatic sleep tracking with watchOS 11
  • It is also bringing a new Shazam widget for the Smart Stack app
  • watchOS 11 compatible models include Apple Watch Series 6 or later
Apple's watchOS 11 update for the company's recent Apple Watch models is set to bring new features to improve the user experience, the company announced at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 on Monday. A user has now spotted a feature that Apple did not showcase at WWDC, that will make its way onto the Apple Watch when the update arrives later this year. Furthermore, the Smart Stack app is also confirmed to get a dedicated Shazam widget, enabling users to quickly search for currently playing songs.

New Features on Apple Watch

According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by Max Weinbach, automatic sleep tracking will be rolling out to the Apple Watch with the watchOS 11 update. At present, Apple's smartwatch does not monitor sleep until the Sleep Focus mode is toggled.

With watchOS 11, Apple's smartwatches will automatically track the user's sleep cycle irrespective of the device mode, Weinbach says.

With the Apple Watch, users can track their sleep cycle and set schedules to meet their goals. Furthermore, it is also claimed to provide an estimated time a user spends in each sleep stage – REM sleep, core sleep, and deep sleep.

Apple is also bringing a new Shazam widget to Smart Stack – a set of widgets available to users based on the time, location and activity which can be accessed from any watch face.

Although Shazam was already available on the App Store or could be accessed via Siri, watchOS 11 is said to bring it to Smart Stack, potentially allowing users to search for currently playing music even quicker.

Apple says in addition to Shazam, it is also introducing other widgets to Smart Stack, such as Translate, Distance, Photos, severe weather alerts and Live Activities.

watchOS 11 Compatibility

According to Apple, watchOS 11 will be available on Apple Watch Series 6 or later, paired with iPhone XR or later models running on iOS 18. The watchOS 11 developer beta has already been rolled out and can be accessed via the Apple Developer Program.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Apple Watch, watchOS 11, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
