iPhone 17 Series Said to Include Thinner Model; Apple Reportedly Working on Slimmer MacBook Pro, Apple Watch

The recently unveiled iPad Pro (2024) lineup will reportedly be the first of several Apple products to arrive with slimmer designs.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 17 June 2024 12:52 IST
The current generation iPhone 15 Pro Max (pictured) is 8.3mm thick

Highlights
  • Apple could introduce a slimmer smartphone with the iPhone 17 series
  • The company is also working on thinner MacBook Pro, Apple Watch models
  • Apple recently launched iPad Pro (2024) as its slimmest tablets to date
Apple's iPhone 17 series is not expected to debut until next year, but details of the company's purported plans for its upcoming devices have already surfaced online. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is working on an iPhone 17 model with a slimmer body than the company's existing smartphones, as well as slimmer versions of its existing MacBook Pro and Apple Watch models. Last month, the company launched a redesigned iPad Pro model — the slimmest tablet from Apple to date — alongside the new Apple Pencil Pro.

In his weekly Power On newsletter, Gurman states that the iPad Pro isn't the only device from Apple to be updated with a slimmer chassis. Citing unidentified sources, he says that the Cupertino company is "focused" on developing a new model with a slim design as part of the iPhone 17 lineup, which is expected to arrive in 2025.

Readers might recall that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus both measure 7.8mm in thickness, while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are 8.3mm. It is currently unclear whether Apple will equip is Pro models with a slimmer chassis, like the new iPad Pro (2024) models.

Apple is also working on a slimmer version of the MacBook Pro, according to Gurman. The latest MacBook Pro model with the company's M3 chip and a 16-inch display measures 1.68cm in thickness when closed, while its smaller sibling is slightly thinner at 1.56cm.

Recent MacBook Pro models (dating back to 2021) have seen an increase in thickness due to the return of MagSafe charging, an SD card slot, and additional ports, while the company's MacBook Air models have fewer ports and a slimmer design.

Similarly, Gurman says in his newsletter that the Apple Watch will be refreshed with a slimmer chassis compared to previous models. This claim is corroborated by TF Securities International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who claims that the Apple Watch Series 10 will sport a thinner design and could arrive with a bigger display (up to 49mm).

There's no word from both Kuo and Gurman on when the redesigned Apple Watch models will be launched, while the slimmer iPhone is expected to arrive as part of the iPhone 17 series in the second half of 2025, based on Apple's previous launch timelines. It is currently unclear when Apple will launch the purported MacBook Pro with a thinner design, but more details are likely to emerge in the coming months.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
