watchOS 11 With Vitals App, Activity Rings Customisation and Live Activities Unveiled

watchOS 11 will also bring support for Apple's Check In safety feature and a Translate app with support for 20 languages.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 11 June 2024 13:11 IST
watchOS 11 With Vitals App, Activity Rings Customisation and Live Activities Unveiled

watchOS 11 will introduce a new Vitals app as well as support for Live Activities

Highlights
  • watchOS 11 will improve Smart Stacks for widgets on the Apple Watch
  • Apple is yet to announce a release date for watchOS 11
  • watchOS 11 will arrive on Apple Watch Series 6 and newer models
Apple unveiled watchOS 11 on Monday at WWDC 2024, the company's annual Worldwide Developers Conference. The upcoming software update for eligible Apple Watch models will arrive later this year, with a new Vitals app, the ability to understand workout strain, and better support during pregnancy. Customisation on Apple Watch will also get an upgrade, as the Photos watch face adds support for automatic composition using machine learning. Check In and Translate will also be supported on watchOS 11, along with other AI powered features like summarised notifications that require an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max.

watchOS 11 to Introduce New Vitals App

At its WWDC 2024 keynote, Apple announced that it will introduce a new app called Vitals that is designed to analyse health metrics collected by the wearable including breathing, hearth rate, sleep duration, and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) levels, on compatible Apple Watch models. The Vitals app will also notify users when two or more metrics are beyond the typical range recorded by the smartwatch, according to the company.

Appe Announces Training Load Feature for Workouts

Users who track their workouts using an Apple Watch will be able to take advantage of a new feature called Training Load that shows insights related to workout-induced strain over the past week, compared to the last month (28 days). The company says that users will be able provide information in the form of an "effort rating" after each workout. An algorithm will automatically estimate the effort rating for some cardio-based workouts but ones that are related to strength training will need manual input.

watchOS 11 Will Also Add Fitness Ring Customisation

Apple also announced that Fitness rings on the Apple Watch will be customisable on the wearable, allowing users to "pause" them and take a day, week, or month off training without affecting their award streaks. Similarly, Apple Watch Activity ring goals can also be customised based on the day of the week, according to the iPhone maker.

Safety and Personalisation Features on watchOS 11

Check In, a feature introduced on the Messages app with iOS 17, will be added to the Workout app on watchOS 11, allowing users to share their progress with friends or family until their workout ends. Another app coming to watchOS 11 is the Translate app from iOS, which allows users to get translations for 20 languages using their watch.

watchOS 11 will also bring improved personalisation to the Apple Watch, in the form of an improved Photos watch face. The company states that its wearables will use machine learning to identify the best images and composition to create a sense of depth with the time, along with a Dynamic mode that automatically switches to a new photo and layout when a user raises their wrist.

Live Activities and Smart Stack Improvements

Users will also have access to new widgets on the Apple Watch with the upcoming watchOS 11 update, while Live Activities for apps like Uber will also be supported. added to Meanwhile, the Smart Stack feature is being upgraded with the ability to display widgets automatically, depending on a user's location, the time, their routine, and other factors.

watchOS 11 Compatible Models

According to Apple, the watchOS 11 update will be available to download later this year, on recent Apple Watch models. The company says that users with an Apple Watch Series 6 and an iPhone XS or newer models will be able to update to watchOS 11 after the smartphone has been updated to iOS 18.

