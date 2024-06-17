Apple iPhone 15 price in India has dropped once again, as part of an ongoing sale event on Flipkart. Customers can purchase Appe's latest iPhone model via the e-commerce platform at a deeply discounted rate during the Mega June Bonanza sale that is scheduled to conclude later this week. While this is not the lowest iPhone 15 price drop in India to date, the online retailer is also offering an exchange discount as well as an additional discount on bank cards that further lowers the cost of the iPhone 15 in India.

iPhone 15 price in India during Flipkart's Mega June Bonanza sale

iPhone 15 price in India is now Rs. 67,999, as part of Flipkart's Mega June Bonanza sale. The iPhone 15 discount has been applied to all five colourways — Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Yellow — for the base model with 128GB of inbuilt storage. Apple launched the iPhone 15 in India priced at Rs. 79,990 in September 2023.

You can also exchange their existing smartphone and lower the iPhone 15 price in India by an additional Rs. 55,000. However, it's worth noting that you would need to exchange a very valuable device in good condition in order to avail of the maximum exchange discount.

Similarly, you can also make a non-EMI transaction using eligible bank credit cards to avail of an additional discount worth Rs. 1,000 during the Mega June Bonanza sale on Flipkart.

It's worth noting that the price of the iPhone 15 on Flipkart previously dropped to Rs. 65,999 in April, which makes this the second lowest price drop for the handset on the e-commerce platform. At the time, Flipkart also offered an additional Rs. 1,000 discount on Google Pay UPI transactions on the platform.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Flipkart

iPhone 15 specifications

Apple's current-generation iPhone 15 runs on iOS 17, just like the company's other three handsets in the iPhone 15 series. The handset runs on Apple's A16 Bionic chip, which also powered the iPhone 14 Pro models from 2022. The iPhone 15 sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen and is the first non Pro model to be equipped with Apple's Dynamic Island instead of a display notch.

There's a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.6 aperture for capturing photos and recording videos, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the iPhone 15 features a 12-megapixel selfie camera. The phone packs a 3,349mAh battery that can be charged using a 20W charger that must be purchased separately, as Apple no longer ships one with its smartphones.

