Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple iPhone 15 Price in India Drops During Flipkart Mega June Bonanza Sale: Check New Price, Specifications

Apple iPhone 15 Price in India Drops During Flipkart Mega June Bonanza Sale: Check New Price, Specifications

Flipkart's Mega June Bonanza sale lets you further lower the iPhone 15 price by an additional Rs. 1,000 when using select credit cards to buy the phone.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 June 2024 20:46 IST
Apple iPhone 15 Price in India Drops During Flipkart Mega June Bonanza Sale: Check New Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 15 is available in Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Yellow colourways

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 price in India has dropped by 14 percent on Flipkart
  • The latest iPhone 15 price drop is part of Flipkart's ongoing sale
  • The iPhone 15 was launched in India in September 2023 at Rs. 79,990
Advertisement

Apple iPhone 15 price in India has dropped once again, as part of an ongoing sale event on Flipkart. Customers can purchase Appe's latest iPhone model via the e-commerce platform at a deeply discounted rate during the Mega June Bonanza sale that is scheduled to conclude later this week. While this is not the lowest iPhone 15 price drop in India to date, the online retailer is also offering an exchange discount as well as an additional discount on bank cards that further lowers the cost of the iPhone 15 in India.

iPhone 15 price in India during Flipkart's Mega June Bonanza sale 

iPhone 15 price in India is now Rs. 67,999, as part of Flipkart's Mega June Bonanza sale. The iPhone 15 discount has been applied to all five colourways — Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Yellow — for the base model with 128GB of inbuilt storage. Apple launched the iPhone 15 in India priced at Rs. 79,990 in September 2023.

You can also exchange their existing smartphone and lower the iPhone 15 price in India by an additional Rs. 55,000. However, it's worth noting that you would need to exchange a very valuable device in good condition in order to avail of the maximum exchange discount.

Similarly, you can also make a non-EMI transaction using eligible bank credit cards to avail of an additional discount worth Rs. 1,000 during the Mega June Bonanza sale on Flipkart.

It's worth noting that the price of the iPhone 15 on Flipkart previously dropped to Rs. 65,999 in April, which makes this the second lowest price drop for the handset on the e-commerce platform. At the time, Flipkart also offered an additional Rs. 1,000 discount on Google Pay UPI transactions on the platform.

iphone 15 discount flipkart iphone 15 discount

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Flipkart

 

iPhone 15 specifications

Apple's current-generation iPhone 15 runs on iOS 17, just like the company's other three handsets in the iPhone 15 series. The handset runs on Apple's A16 Bionic chip, which also powered the iPhone 14 Pro models from 2022. The iPhone 15 sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen and is the first non Pro model to be equipped with Apple's Dynamic Island instead of a display notch.

There's a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.6 aperture for capturing photos and recording videos, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the iPhone 15 features a 12-megapixel selfie camera. The phone packs a 3,349mAh battery that can be charged using a 20W charger that must be purchased separately, as Apple no longer ships one with its smartphones.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Price in India, iPhone 15 discount, iPhone 15 specifications, iPhone, Apple
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Crypto Tax Evaders in Malaysia See Clampdown, Get Warning From Authorities

Related Stories

Apple iPhone 15 Price in India Drops During Flipkart Mega June Bonanza Sale: Check New Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y58 5G to Launch in India on June 20, Design, Colours Teased
  2. Nothing CEO Carl Pei Reveals Nothing OS 3.0 Features, Release Date
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Leaked Renders Give Us First Look at Design
  4. Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC Debuts
  5. Apple's iPhone 15 Gets Huge Price Cut on Flipkart: See New Price
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra May Get a New Colourway Soon
  7. Google Pixel 9 Tensor G4 Scores Lower than Tensor G3 on Geekbench Tests
  8. Telecom Operators Said to Be Testing Caller ID Services in These Areas
  9. Apple May Be Working on a Slimmer iPhone 17, MacBook Pro and Apple Watch
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple iPhone 15 Price in India Drops During Flipkart Mega June Bonanza Sale: Check New Price, Specifications
  2. Milestone Systems Launches First Experience Centre in India, Unveils AI-Powered Video Surveillance System
  3. Crypto Tax Evaders in Malaysia See Clampdown, Get Warning From Authorities
  4. Vivo Y58 5G to Launch in India on June 20, Design, Colours Teased
  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra Prices Leaked, Said to Be Cheaper Than Apple Watch Ultra 2
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra May Get a New Colour Variant Soon; Company Teases New Shade
  7. Dogecoin Developer Issues Important Warning to Investors as Market Turns Volatile
  8. Google Chrome for Android Gets a ‘Listen to This Page’ Text-to-Speech Feature: How to Use
  9. Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G With Dimensity 6080 SoC, 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Specifications
  10. Binance Co-Founder Calls Out Elon Musk to Curb Spread of Crypto-Related Fake News on X
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »