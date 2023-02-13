Apple reportedly received a patent from the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a smartwatch with a built-in camera and a band system that would allow users to take pictures from the camera quickly. The patent is said to be named "Apple Watch with a Release Mechanism" and bears patent number US-11571048-B1. This technology could possibly be used in a future version of the Apple Watch, however, there are no guarantees. The Cupertino company's current plans reportedly involve adding bigger displays on affordable Apple Watch models.

The new Apple patent with the USPTO was spotted by Patently Apple. As mentioned earlier, the US-11571048-B1 patent is named "Apple Watch with a Release Mechanism". The patent reportedly notes that Apple has designed a new nest-type mechanism that would enable users to quickly access a built-in sensor without needing to remove the smartwatch from the user's wrist.

This quick-release feature could be used to take pictures from a built-in camera on the bottom side of the Apple Watch. Furthermore, the nest portion for the bottom camera may also store other sensors that "could take physiological measurements from the user's wrist.”

Apple has been seemingly trying for a while to fit a camera on the Apple Watch. Last year, a report mentioned that the Cupertino-based company had been granted a patent where the camera lens would be placed within the body of the Digital Crown button of the Apple Watch. Another 2019 Patently Apple report spotted a patent for an Apple Watch band with a built-In rotatable camera.

However, it could be a while until we see an Apple Watch with a built-in camera. It is believed that the company currently plans to bring a Series 10 Apple Watch in 2024, which will feature bigger display sizes of 1.89 and 2.04 inches. These versions are expected to be announced later in 2023.

