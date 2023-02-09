Technology News

Apple Watch Series X, Apple Watch Ultra 2 With Larger Displays Expected to Launch in 2024, Analyst Says

Apple Watch Ultra 2 is said to sport a micro-LED display designed by the company.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 February 2023 13:11 IST
The Apple Watch Ultra packs in Apple's best wearable hardware at a higher asking price

Highlights
  • Apple Watch Series 10 or X may stick to flexible OLED panels
  • An Apple Watch Ultra successor said to launch in late 2023
  • Apple Watch SE 3 may also see a slightly bigger display in 2023

Apple Watch Series 8 did not bring any notable cosmetic improvements or any major hardware upgrades over the Series 7 that it was meant to replace. All of the bigger upgrades were reserved for the more expensive Apple Watch Ultra, which not only packed a larger display, but better battery life along with proper water resistance and weather proofing. A new note from an analyst attempts to analyse Apple's future plans and it involves adding bigger displays for its more affordable models, some of which could be designed by Apple by 2024, which will also mark the 10th anniversary of the launch of the first-generation Apple Watch.

A research note by David Hsieh from analytics firm Omdia (via MacRumors) attempts to decode Apple's future plans for its Watch. In his roadmap, Hsieh reveals his expectations for the Apple Watch till 2024 along with the developmental status of Apple's micro-LED display. Starting with the standard numbered series, the analyst explains that the Series 10 or ‘Series X' will be announced later in 2023 to be commercialised in 2024. The Series X variants will feature bigger display sizes of 1.89 and 2.04 inches but will still be of the LTPO variety as is currently available on the Series 8. The display will still be manufactured by LG Display, according to the analyst.

Meanwhile, the Apple Watch SE 3 series will be upgraded to the display available on the current Apple Watch Series 8 model, which would be 1.71 and 1.92 inches. Hsieh says these displays would also be of the LTPO OLED variety but will be made by Japan Display Inc. (JDI) and will be announced in late 2023 to be commercialised in 2024.

As for the Apple Watch Ultra 2, it is expected to feature Apple designed micro-LED panels which will be manufactured by LG Display. These would also be available in an even larger size, and will be announced in late 2023. The display is expected to grow to 2.13-inches with pixel density of 325ppi and a resolution of 540 x 440 pixels or 556 x 452 pixels. Hseih states that the new display will be able to deliver better brightness and contrast outdoors and also enable better battery life. This according to the analyst would give Apple the edge it needs in the sports and outdoor smartwatch market, which is currently dominated by Garmin.

As per the same research note, Apple's new display for the Watch Ultra 2 isn't ready just yet. Apple's design is reportedly quite superior as it goes with a stacked hybrid micro-LED pixel and subpixel structure. As per a recent report, the Apple Watch Series 10 or Series X is expected to feature a newer flatter design with new bracelets and even a blood glucose sensor. There are even rumours that a blood alcohol sensor will be included on the wearable device.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Watch, Apple Watch SE 3, Apple Watch Series X, Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch Ultra 2
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Comment
 
 

