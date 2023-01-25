Apple unveiled the Apple Watch Series 8 last year in September at its Far Out event along with iPhone 14 series. Now the company is reportedly working on the next Apple Watch series, believed to be dubbed as the Apple Watch X. This suggests that the tech giant could skip the Apple Watch 9 this year just the way it managed to skip the entire iPhone 9 series and brought iPhone X. The original Apple Watch was launched in 2014.

According to a report by French website iPhoneSoft, Apple is planning to skip the Apple Watch Series 9, just the way it brought the iPhone X instead of an iPhone 9 model in 2017. The branding X referred to iPhone's 10th anniversary. The tech giant is likely to name its next generation of smartwatches as Apple Watch X. The portal has cited a source from Apple supplier Luxshare as saying that the next watch from the Cupertino, California-based company will not be called Apple Watch 9, and will bear the Apple Watch X moniker instead.

The report also suggested that Apple's next operating system for its Apple Watch series will be the watchOS 10. It added that Apple's next-generation watch is likely to be launched later this year. The original Apple Watch was unveiled in September 2014 at a press event, along with the iPhone 6.

In addition to these, the report has also tipped some of the features of the purported Apple Watch. The next Apple Watch series could come with a flatter design, new case trails, new bracelets, as well as features like a blood glucose sensor. There are also rumours about a blood alcohol sensor to be included. Currently, Apple Watch comes with heart monitoring, fall detection emergency and SoS calling, period tracker, and more.

Meanwhile, Apple is reported to be working on incorporating microLED displays in its future wearables. The first Apple Watch to get a microLED display is tipped to be the next Apple Watch Ultra, which is speculated to go official in 2024. Apple is likely to bring the upgraded display technology to its entire product line, including iPhone, iPad, and Mac units.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.