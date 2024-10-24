Gentler Streak has been updated with support for new sleep tracking features, as the popular fitness tracking app continues to expand functionality. With the latest update rolling out via the App Store, users will be able to access new features such as Sleep Analysis and Sleep Insights that use data from Apple Health to analyse sleep quality. The Wellbeing tab on the Gentler Streak app for iOS has also been given a fresh coat of paint, with separate Body Metrics and Health sections.

Gentler Streak Updated With Sleep Analysis and Sleep Insights Features

With version 5.0 of Gentler Streak, users will see a new Sleep card in the new Wellbeing section, that shows detailed information related to their sleep quality. This includes sleep duration, sleep stages, restorative sleep (deep sleep and REM phase), time taken to fall asleep, and wake-up time. While this data is refreshed every day, the app will also show sleep metrics of the last two weeks.

Gentler Streak's Wellbeing tab now separates body metrics and sleep information

Photo Credit: Gentler Stories

After updating to the latest version, users will also see insights related to their sleep displayed underneath the sleep stages section in the app. While both these features are available to all users, the sleep overview charts, and the 14-day sleep quality history will be available to premium subscribers.

The Gentler Streak app uses data recorded by a user's Apple Watch, which includes information related to activity, health metrics, and sleep. The new sleep insights feature requires at least one sleep session in two weeks in order to work properly. According to the developer, using multiple tracking devices (or devices that track sleep based on sound) and apps can affect the data displayed in the app.

Gentler Streak Wellbeing Tab Updated With New Layout

The latest Gentler Streak update also revamps the design of the Wellbeing tab, showing Body Metrics and Health details separately. Sleeping heart rate, wrist temperature, heart rate variability, blood oxygen saturation, and respiratory rate will be shown in the Body Metrics section, while the new sleep card will be shown in the Health section.

Users will also be able to customise the Wellbeing tab to show or hide these health metrics. It's worth noting that features such as wrist temperature monitoring will only be available on compatible smartwatch models that are capable of recording those health metrics, such as the Apple Watch Series 8 (or newer) and the Apple Watch Ultra and Watch Ultra 2.