Apple Watch Series 10 Teardown Reveals Battery Capacity, Other Details; Gets Poor Repairability Score

The teardown also reveals a larger Taptic engine — a component which provides tactile feedback on Apple devices.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 October 2024 15:22 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Watch Series 10 sports Apple's largest-ever display on a standard smartwatch

Highlights
  • Apple Watch Series 10 receives 3 out of 10 repairability score by iFixit
  • Its sensors and back glass are said to be difficult to repair
  • It features a larger battery than the Apple Watch Series 9
Apple Watch Series 10 was launched in September 9 in India. The successor to the Apple Watch Series 9 brings substantial upgrades, especially in terms of processing power and battery life. However, a new teardown video for Apple's latest smartwatch lineup reveals that it might be difficult to repair. It also hints at its battery capacity which the Cupertino-based tech giant did not reveal at the launch event. Other internals of the smartwatch, including a bigger Taptic engine have also been revealed. Apple Watch Series 10 was also put to the test to find out its repairability score.

Apple Watch Series 10 Teardown

According to an iFixit teardown video, the Apple Watch Series 10 46mm variant has a gap of just 0.176 mm, which the user needs to pry open to access its internals. However, this process requires applying heat to remove the glue which keeps the battery in its place. Opening up the smartwatch reveals a 327mAh battery. In comparison, the Apple Watch Series 9 was reported to have a 308mAh battery, translating into a small upgrade over its predecessor.

The teardown also reveals a larger Taptic engine — a component which provides tactile feedback on Apple devices. iFixit says the sensors and back glass, as well as the Apple Watch Series 10 in its entirety, are difficult to repair. It has received a repairability score of 3 out of 10.

Apple Watch Series 10 Specifications

Apple Watch Series 10 sports a new wide-angle OLED display and rounded corners, which makes it easier to type messages and passcodes. Apple says it is its largest-ever screen on the standard Apple Watch lineup and is even 40 percent brighter. It is also claimed to be the company's thinnest-ever Apple Watch.

The Watch Series 10 is powered by a new S10 chipset with a four-core neural engine. It now allows users to play music and podcasts directly on their smartwatch using the built-in speaker.

For durability, it is water resistant up to 5ATM (50m). Apple also claims that Watch Series 10 is its fastest-charging smartwatch yet, with up to 80 percent of charge achieved with just 30 minutes of charging.

Further reading: Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch Series 10 Specifications, Apple Watch Series 10 teardown
Facebook Gets a New Video Tab as Meta Introduces AI-Powered Video Ad Tools via Advantage+ Platform
Honor Tablet GT Pro Launch Date Set for October 16; Design, Key Specifications Revealed

