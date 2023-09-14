Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2 Pack 64GB Storage Capacity: Details

Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 were released by the company at the official launch event dubbed Wonderlust, on September 12. While the design of the Apple Watch Series 9 has similarities to the Apple Watch Series 8, there are a few upgrades in terms of specifications. One of the major upgrades on the new smartwatch is its larger storage capacity in comparison to its predecessor. The new Apple wearables are powered by the company's S9 SiP (system in package). They run on the WatchOS 10.

Ever since Apple teased the design of its Apple Watch Series 9, it was noted that the design of the smartwatch is similar to its predecessor, the Watch Series 8. However, the California-based tech giant has added a significant upgrade when it comes to the storage of the newly launched Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2. The specifications page on Apple's official website reveals that both these smartwatches offer 64GB onboard storage, which is double than what Apple previously offered till Watch Series 8. The larger storage will enable users to access more apps and media on the wearables. It could also improve the performance and efficiency of the devices.

The Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 will be made available for sale in India starting September 22. The Watch Series 9 models come in 41mm and 45mm display variants, whereas the Watch Ultra 2 gets only a 49mm screen size variant. The former features the always-on retina display, offering up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness. It is claimed to deliver up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is powered by new Apple S9 SiP (system in package) paired with a second-generation Ultra Wideband (UWB) chip. It supports a "Double Tap" gesture, enabling users to answer or end a call, stop a timer, snoozer alarm, control music, and access the camera.

On the other hand, Apple Watch Ultra 2 features a Retina display offering up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness and is also powered by the S9 SiP. It is claimed to provide up to 36 hours of battery life with normal use and a maximum of 72 hours of battery life with Low Power Mode usage. Both smartwatches run on watchOS 10.

