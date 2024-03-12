Apple Watch Series 9 was launched in September 2023 alongside the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the iPhone 15 lineup. Although it shares similar design elements with the preceding model, the Apple Watch Series 8, the newer smartwatch offers a double tap gesture that is exclusive to the company's 2023 models. The Apple Watch Series 9 comes in two case sizes — 41mm and 45mm and is also available in aluminium and stainless steel finishes. It is also offered in GPS and Cellular connectivity options. Apple's current generation smartwatch can be bought in India at a reduced price, as part of an ongoing promotion on Flipkart.

Apple Watch Series 9 current price in India, offers

In India, the Apple Watch Series 9 started at Rs. 41,900 during its launch for the 41mm GPS option. The same model is currently available via Flipkart at Rs. 32,999. This means you can now get the watch for Rs. 8,901 less than its launch price.

Meanwhile, the 45mm Apple Watch Series 9 GPS model can be bought through Flipkart at Rs. 35,999, down almost 20 percent from its launch price of Rs. 44,900.

The effective price of the smartwatch can also be lowered with additional exchange or bank offers on the e-commerce site. Customers holding ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Citi Bank credit cards can also avail of an additional discount of up to Rs. 2,500, bringing the effective price of the 41mm and 45mm variants down to Rs. 30,499 and Rs. 33,499, respectively.

Apple Watch Series 9 specifications, features

Offered in 41mm and 45mm display sizes, the Apple Watch Series 9 is equipped with Apple's S9 SiP (system in package) with a second-generation Ultra Wideband (UWB) chipset. It also ships with watchOS 10 out-of-the-box. The smartwatch is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 36 hours.

The Apple Watch Series 9 also introduces a "Double Tap" gesture which allows the user to answer or end a call, stop a timer, snoozer alarm, control music, access the camera and more by tapping their thumb and index finger fingers together. This gesture is not available on the company's previous smartwatch models.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.