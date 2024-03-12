Technology News

Apple Watch Series 9 Price in India Temporarily Drops Under Rs. 33,000 on Flipkart: See Deal

Apple Watch Series 9 is powered by the company's latest S9 chip.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 March 2024 16:16 IST
Apple Watch Series 9 Price in India Temporarily Drops Under Rs. 33,000 on Flipkart: See Deal

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Watch Series 9 was launched in India in September 2023

Highlights
  • Apple Watch Series 9 is offered in 41mm and 45mm case options
  • The model is available in aluminium and stainless steel finishes
  • The Apple Watch Series 9 also has GPS and GPS + Cellular variants
Apple Watch Series 9 was launched in September 2023 alongside the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the iPhone 15 lineup. Although it shares similar design elements with the preceding model, the Apple Watch Series 8, the newer smartwatch offers a double tap gesture that is exclusive to the company's 2023 models. The Apple Watch Series 9 comes in two case sizes — 41mm and 45mm and is also available in aluminium and stainless steel finishes. It is also offered in GPS and Cellular connectivity options. Apple's current generation smartwatch can be bought in India at a reduced price, as part of an ongoing promotion on Flipkart.

Apple Watch Series 9 current price in India, offers

In India, the Apple Watch Series 9 started at Rs. 41,900 during its launch for the 41mm GPS option. The same model is currently available via Flipkart at Rs. 32,999. This means you can now get the watch for Rs. 8,901 less than its launch price.

Meanwhile, the 45mm Apple Watch Series 9 GPS model can be bought through Flipkart at Rs. 35,999, down almost 20 percent from its launch price of Rs. 44,900.

The effective price of the smartwatch can also be lowered with additional exchange or bank offers on the e-commerce site. Customers holding ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Citi Bank credit cards can also avail of an additional discount of up to Rs. 2,500, bringing the effective price of the 41mm and 45mm variants down to Rs. 30,499 and Rs. 33,499, respectively.

Apple Watch Series 9 specifications, features

Offered in 41mm and 45mm display sizes, the Apple Watch Series 9 is equipped with Apple's S9 SiP (system in package) with a second-generation Ultra Wideband (UWB) chipset. It also ships with watchOS 10 out-of-the-box. The smartwatch is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 36 hours.

The Apple Watch Series 9 also introduces a "Double Tap" gesture which allows the user to answer or end a call, stop a timer, snoozer alarm, control music, access the camera and more by tapping their thumb and index finger fingers together. This gesture is not available on the company's previous smartwatch models.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sucharita Ganguly
