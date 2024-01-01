iPhone 15 series can now be bought at significantly lowered prices in India. Retailer Vijay Sales has announced its Apple Days sale, where several Apple products are listed at discounted rates. The sale is valid from December 31, 2023, to January 7, 2024 in the country. Users can earn loyalty points during the purchase of iPhone 15 series phones, multiple iPad and MacBook models, and AirPods during this sale. Select bank card holders may also be eligible for additional discounts, which helps lower the effective price even further.

The iPhone 15 series was launched in September 2023 with four models - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Including an instant discount offer of Rs. 3,000 on HDFC credit and debit cards, the 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage variants of the top-of-the-line iPhone 15 Pro Max can be purchased at Rs. 1,46,240, Rs. 1,61,900 and Rs. 1,69,990, respectively via the Vijay Sales website.

Meanwhile, the 128GB option of the iPhone 15 Pro can be bought for as low as Rs. 1,22,900, including HDFC card offers. Including the same offers, the 256GB, 512GB and 1TB variants can be purchased at Rs. 1,32,240, Rs. 1,48,900 and Rs. 1,59,990, respectively.

The iPhone 13 is available during the ongoing Apple Days sale starting at Rs. 50,820, which includes an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,000 on HDFC Bank cards. Customers will earn 0.75 percent loyalty points on all purchases of Apple products via the online site or offline stores during this sale, Vijay Sales confirmed.

The retailer is also offering the iPad (9th Generation) starting at Rs. 27,900, while the iPad (10th Generation) can be purchased at Rs. 33,430. During this sale, the iPad Air (5th Generation) starts at Rs. 50,680, whereas the iPad Pro starts at Rs. 79,900. These prices include an instant discount of up to Rs. 4,000 on HDFC Bank cards.

Among other Apple products offered at discounted rates, the MacBook Pro with M3 chip starts in India from Rs. 1,47,910, while the M3 Pro chip model is available from Rs. 1,74,910. The MacBook Pro with M3 Max chip, on the other hand, can be bought for as low as Rs. 2,82,910 and the MacBook Pro model with the M2 chip starts at Rs. 1,10,270. MacBook Air models with M2 and M1 chipsets are respectively listed to start from Rs. 96,960 and Rs. 74,900. These prices include a flat instant discount of Rs. 5,000 on HDFC cards.

Apple Watch Series 9, Watch Series 8 and Watch SE (2nd Gen) start from Rs. 36,310, Rs. 32,620 and Rs. 25,690, respectively, including an instant discount of up to Rs. 2,500 HDFC cards. AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) can also be bought for as low as Rs. 18,990 inclusive of a flat Rs. 2,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank cards.

