Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 15 Series, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches Available at Discounted Prices at Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale

iPhone 15 Series, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches Available at Discounted Prices at Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale

The Apple Days sale by Vijay Sales is valid from December 31, 2023, to January 7, 2024.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 1 January 2024 14:57 IST
iPhone 15 Series, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches Available at Discounted Prices at Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus (pictured) are offered in Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Yellow colourways

Highlights
  • iPhone 13 can also be bought at a lower price during this sale
  • Vijay Sales also lists the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) with discount
  • Apple Watches can also be purchased at decreased rates in this sale
Advertisement

iPhone 15 series can now be bought at significantly lowered prices in India. Retailer Vijay Sales has announced its Apple Days sale, where several Apple products are listed at discounted rates. The sale is valid from December 31, 2023, to January 7, 2024 in the country. Users can earn loyalty points during the purchase of iPhone 15 series phones, multiple iPad and MacBook models, and AirPods during this sale. Select bank card holders may also be eligible for additional discounts, which helps lower the effective price even further.

The iPhone 15 series was launched in September 2023 with four models - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Including an instant discount offer of Rs. 3,000 on HDFC credit and debit cards, the 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage variants of the top-of-the-line iPhone 15 Pro Max can be purchased at Rs. 1,46,240, Rs. 1,61,900 and Rs. 1,69,990, respectively via the Vijay Sales website.apple days sale vijay sales inline vijaysales

Meanwhile, the 128GB option of the iPhone 15 Pro can be bought for as low as Rs. 1,22,900, including HDFC card offers. Including the same offers, the 256GB, 512GB and 1TB variants can be purchased at Rs. 1,32,240, Rs. 1,48,900 and Rs. 1,59,990, respectively.

The iPhone 13 is available during the ongoing Apple Days sale starting at Rs. 50,820, which includes an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,000 on HDFC Bank cards. Customers will earn 0.75 percent loyalty points on all purchases of Apple products via the online site or offline stores during this sale, Vijay Sales confirmed.

The retailer is also offering the iPad (9th Generation) starting at Rs. 27,900, while the iPad (10th Generation) can be purchased at Rs. 33,430. During this sale, the iPad Air (5th Generation) starts at Rs. 50,680, whereas the iPad Pro starts at Rs. 79,900. These prices include an instant discount of up to Rs. 4,000 on HDFC Bank cards.

Among other Apple products offered at discounted rates, the MacBook Pro with M3 chip starts in India from Rs. 1,47,910, while the M3 Pro chip model is available from Rs. 1,74,910. The MacBook Pro with M3 Max chip, on the other hand, can be bought for as low as Rs. 2,82,910 and the MacBook Pro model with the M2 chip starts at Rs. 1,10,270. MacBook Air models with M2 and M1 chipsets are respectively listed to start from Rs. 96,960 and Rs. 74,900. These prices include a flat instant discount of Rs. 5,000 on HDFC cards.

Apple Watch Series 9, Watch Series 8 and Watch SE (2nd Gen) start from Rs. 36,310, Rs. 32,620 and Rs. 25,690, respectively, including an instant discount of up to Rs. 2,500 HDFC cards. AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) can also be bought for as low as Rs. 18,990 inclusive of a flat Rs. 2,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank cards.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apple iPhone 15

Apple iPhone 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big upgrades over the 14
  • Excellent ergonomics, build quality
  • Very good all-round performance
  • Apple ecosystem benefits
  • Bad
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
  • Still a 60Hz display
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • USB Type-C
  • AAA gaming
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Good primary and telephoto camera
  • Customisable Action Button
  • Bad
  • Gets hot quickly when stressed
  • Slow wired charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A17 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
iPhone 13

iPhone 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Apple iPad (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular

Apple iPad (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality, USB Type-C port
  • Large Display
  • Smooth performance
  • Feature-rich software
  • Excellent front camera
  • Good battery life
  • 20W charger in the box
  • Bad
  • No support for Apple Pencil (2nd gen)
  • Slow data transfer speeds
  • Display could have been brighter for outdoor use
  • Pricing on the higher side
Read detailed Apple iPad (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular review
Display 10.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Resolution 2360x1640 pixels
OS iPadOS 16
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
Apple iPad Air (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular

Apple iPad Air (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality, easy to handle
  • Solid performance
  • Polished software
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • Expensive official accessories
Read detailed Apple iPad Air (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular review
Display 10.90-inch
Processor Apple M1
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Resolution 2360x1640 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS iPadOS 15
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPad, iPad Air, iPad Pro, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Series SE Gen 2, AirPods Pro Gen 2, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Microsoft Copilot App Now Available for iPhone and iPad Users With Free GPT-4 Access
Poco X6 Series, Poco M6 4G Design Renders, Colour Options Leaked; Camera Details Tipped

Related Stories

iPhone 15 Series, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches Available at Discounted Prices at Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 13 Series Price in India, Colour Options Tipped Before Launch
  2. Vivo V30 Lite 5G With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched at This Price
  3. iPhone 15, iPad, MacBook Get Discounts in Apple Days Sale: See Offers
  4. OnePlus Ace 3 Teaser Shows Thin Bezels, Confirms More Details Ahead of Launch
  5. iPhone 16 Pro Models Tipped to Feature Larger Displays Again
  6. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Teaser Page Goes Live, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  7. Realme Will Provide an Update on a New Phone on This Date
  8. Poco X6 Series, Poco M6 4G Design Renders, Colour Options Leaked: See Here
  9. Redmi Note 13 4G, Note 13 Pro 4G Specifications Tipped Ahead of Debut
  10. Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro Price in India Leaked Online: See Here
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Ace 3 Teaser Shows Thin Bezels, Confirmed to Get 3 Years of Android Updates
  2. iPhone 16 Pro Models Tipped to Feature Larger Displays Again; Full Dimensions Suggested
  3. Realme Set to Announce New Phone in India on January 3, Could Be Realme 12 Series
  4. Redmi Note 13 Series Price in India Leaked Ahead of January 4 Launch; Colours, Storage Options Tipped
  5. Steam’s Best of 2023 Reveals Its Highest-Selling and Most-Played Games of the Past Year
  6. ISRO Successfully Launches X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite; Will Study Black Holes, Other Celestial Objects
  7. Poco X6 Series, Poco M6 4G Design Renders, Colour Options Leaked; Camera Details Tipped
  8. iPhone 15 Series, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches Available at Discounted Prices at Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale
  9. Microsoft Copilot App Now Available for iPhone and iPad Users With Free GPT-4 Access
  10. Boat Enigma Z20 With 1.5-Inch Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »