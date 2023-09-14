Technology News
Apple has partnered with the American Automobile Association (AAA) to provide the Roadside Assistance via satellite feature to iPhone owners in the US.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 September 2023 14:28 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 14 users can also use Roadside Assistance via satellite after updating to iOS 17

  • iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 series both support satellite connectivity
  • Apple will let iPhone owners connect to AAA via a satellite network
  • Only iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 owners in the US can use this feature

iPhone 15 series of smartphones was launched on Tuesday with a handful of noteworthy hardware upgrades over the company's previous models. At its 'Wonderlust' launch event, Apple announced a new feature that expands the functionality of the 'Emergency SOS via satellite' feature that was introduced with the iPhone 14 series of smartphones last year. Dubbed 'Roadside Assistance via satellite', it will let iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 owners seek assistance when their car breaks down and they have no cellular connectivity.

Apple announced the Roadside Assistance via satellite feature during its September launch event while unveiling the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. The firm explained that the feature is designed to help iPhone owners who are locked out of their vehicle or have car troubles like running out of fuel or charge, or a flat tyre, in areas where cellular network coverage or Wi-Fi access are unavailable.

The company has partnered with the American Automobile Association (AAA) to provide assistance to iPhone owners in the US. Customers don't need to have a AAA membership and pricing information will be detailed on the smartphone before AAA dispatches roadside assistance, according to Apple's support page that was published shortly after the launch event.

In order for Roadside Assistance via satellite to work, Apple says that you need to be outdoors and have a clear view of the sky and the horizon, similar to the Emergency SOS via satellite feature introduced last year with the iPhone 14 series of smartphones.

roadside assistance vis satellite apple inline roadside assitance

Apple's says its satellite services will be free for two years with iPhone 15 purchases
Photo Credit: Apple

 

Apple's support page says that you must tap the New Message button and type "Roadside" in the address field to see a Roadside Assistance option show up when you have no cellular network or Wi-Fi coverage. By following the on-screen instructions and providing the required details, you can request help using the Roadside Assistance via satellite feature.

At the moment, the feature only works in the US (except the US Virgin Islands) but Apple states that international travellers in the US can also use the feature while they are in the country, unless they purchased their iPhone 14 or iPhone 15 in Armenia, Belarus, China, Hong Kong, Macao, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia, according to the company.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 15, iPhone 14, Roadside assistance via satellite, Roadside assistance, Satellite Services, Apple Services, Apple Satellite Services, AAA, Satellite connectivity, Apple Event, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Dutch Watchdog Seeks Apple Explanation on French iPhone 12 Radiation Tests: Report
Vivo T2 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for September 22: Expected Price, Specifications

