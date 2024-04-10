Technology News

Apple Watch Series 10 to Sport Upgraded Display That Offers Improved Battery Life

Apple Watch Series 10 could offer increased battery efficiency due to an upgrade in the display technology used on Apple's upcoming smartwatch.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 10 April 2024 11:49 IST
Apple Watch Series 10 to Sport Upgraded Display That Offers Improved Battery Life

The successor to the Apple Watch Series 9 (pictured) could offer improved battery life

Highlights
  • Apple Watch Series 10 could offer better battery life
  • The display on the upcoming Apple Watch model could be more efficient
  • The Apple Watch Series 10 will succeed the Watch Series 9 model from 2023
Advertisement

Apple Watch Series 10 will be launched later this year with an upgraded display that delivers improved battery life, according to a report. According to South Korean publication The Elec, the iPhone maker is reportedly changing the way the OLED screen on the Apple Watch Series 10 will be manufactures, which could in turn improve the efficiency of the wearable. The successor to the company's Apple Watch Series 9, is expected to arrive in the second half of 2024, alongside the upcoming iPhone 16 series.

The Elec reports (in Korean) that the Apple Watch Series 10 will sport a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) OLED screen along with thin-film transistor (TFT) technology. With the current generation Watch Series 9, the company reportedly equips all but two of its switching transistors with low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) technology, which is said to deliver less battery efficiency.

This year, the company will reportedly reduce the number of transistors using LTPS technology. As a result, Apple will use the less efficient technology only for circuits outside the Pixel area and a few remaining switching TFTs, according to the report. This means the Apple Watch Series 10 could offer better battery life compared to its predecessor.

Last month, Bloomberg reported that Apple was abandoning its plans to develop in-house screens with microLED technology. Some teams that were working on display engineering were said to have been reorganised, while other employees were laid off by the company. The move came shortly after Apple reportedly shut down its project to build a self-driving car, which was in development for nearly a decade.

While Apple's future smartwatches might not be equipped with microLED screens, the upcoming Apple Watch Series 10 is expected to arrive with the improved display technology in the second half of 2024. The smartwatches could arrive alongside the iPhone 16 series of smartphones, which is expected to comprise four models — the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Nubia Flip 5G With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, 33W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether See Losses, Price Fluctuations Weigh Heavy for Most Altcoins

Related Stories

Apple Watch Series 10 to Sport Upgraded Display That Offers Improved Battery Life
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T3x 5G Price Range, Design Revealed; India Launch Set for This Day
  2. Motorola Teases New Smartphone Launch, Moto G64 5G Leaks Online
  3. Truecaller Introduces Web Interface With These Two Handy Features
  4. iQoo Z9 Turbo With 144Hz Display, 6,000mAh Battery to Launch on This Date
  5. Motorola Edge 50 Series to Make Global Debut on This Date
  6. New Redmi Tablet, ANC Buds, More Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  7. Nubia Flip 5G With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC Launched: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Hong Kong Said to Be Close to Approving Its First Spot Bitcoin ETFs
  2. IMF Withholding Financial Aid for El Salvador Due to Its Bitcoin Alliance: Report
  3. eBay Introduces AI-Powered ‘Shop the Look’ Feature to Find Personalised Outfits
  4. Apple Researchers Are Building AI Model Called ‘Ferret UI’ That Can Navigate Through iOS
  5. Messenger Now Lets You Send HD Photos, Create Shared Albums, Send Files Up to 100MB
  6. Truecaller Web Interface With Unknown Number Lookup, SMS Messaging Support Launched
  7. HMD Partners With Rajasthan Royals to Boost Brand Visibility Ahead of Self-Branded Phone Launch
  8. Vivo T3x 5G Price Range, Design, Colour Options Revealed; to Launch in India on April 17
  9. Motorola Edge 50 Series to See a Global Launch on April 16; Expected Price, Specifications
  10. Intel Unveils New AI Chip, Gaudi 3, in Bid to Challenge Nvidia
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »