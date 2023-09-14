Technology News
iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are listed to feature a new chipset that has six cores and a peak clock speed of 3.78GHz.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 September 2023 18:49 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 15 Pro Max is equipped with a new telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have surfaced on a benchmarking site
  • The phones are listed to feature 8GB of RAM
  • The iPhone 15 Pro models are shown to offer a modest bump in performance

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max were launched by the company at its 'Wonderlust' launch event earlier this week, and the handsets are currently the most powerful smartphones to be released by the Cupertino company. Pre-orders for the smartphones will begin on Friday and the phones are set to go on sale on September 22, but details of the smartphones' performance have already surfaced online. Thanks to new listings for both smartphones on a benchmarking website, we can understand the improvement in performance compared to last year's models.

Geekbench listings for two smartphones, titled "iPhone16,1" and "iPhone 16,2" have surfaced on the website — these names refer to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, respectively. The oldest entry shows for the iPhone 15 Pro shows the smartphone achieved a score of 2,908 in the single-core test and 7,238 in the multi-core test. Meanwhile, the most recent entry for the iPhone 14 Pro on Geekbench shows the phone scored 2,608 in the single-core test and 6,673 in the multi-core test.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro Max scored 2,846 and 7,024 points in the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. In comparison, a recent iPhone 14 Pro Max listing shows the phone scored 2,641 points in the single-core test and 6,989 points in the multi-core benchmark test. The listings for both phones show they are running on iOS 17, which will roll out to users on September 18.

If we compare the performance scores of the iPhone 15 Pro with its predecessor, it is evident that there is an increase of roughly 11 percent and 8 percent in the single-core test and multi-core tests, respectively. In the case of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, these figures are slightly lower at 7 percent and 1 percent.

Both the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max benchmark entries show the phones are equipped with a chipset that has six cores and a peak clock speed of 3.78GHz — the A17 Pro. The A16 Bionic chip powering the iPhone 14 Pro models has a clock speed of 3.46GHz. The smartphones are also listed to feature "7.50GB" — or 8GB of RAM.

The details of the handset's RAM configuration provided in the listings are in line with a recent report that claimed that Apple has equipped its new iPhone Pro models with 8GB of RAM — the company doesn't typically disclose the amount of RAM in its smartphones. 

The benchmark scores suggest the handsets offer a modest jump in performance over last year's Pro models, despite Apple's move to the next-generation A17 Pro chip that is based on a 3nm process. However, it is worth taking these benchmarks with a pinch of salt as the company is yet to offer the smartphones to consumers and we should see more benchmarks with the smartphones appear over the coming weeks.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
