iPhone 15 Plus — Apple's larger version of the iPhone 15 with a 6.7-inch screen and longer battery life — will reportedly be produced in India soon. The Cupertino company unveiled four new handsets as part of its iPhone 15 lineup. Apple already manufactures the iPhone 15 in India and the company has been producing its non-Pro handsets in the country for a few years now, including the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 models — the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 were discontinued by the company in 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Bloomberg previously reported that the company began production of the regular iPhone 15 model, a few weeks ahead of the launch of the handset at Foxconn's plant in Chennai. Meanwhile, the Economic Times reports that Apple will produce the iPhone 15 Plus locally in India in the upcoming quarter, citing two anonymous industry executives familiar with the company's plans.

According to the report, the company plans to start producing the iPhone 15 Plus between October and December, amid ongoing production of the iPhone 15 model at Foxconn's assembly plant in Chennai. However, the executives told the publication that Apple will still import smartphones assembled in China in light of the upcoming holiday season in India, as production in the country is "still low".

The price of Apple's iPhone 15 Plus in India starts at Rs. 89,900 for the 128GB storage model, while the handset is also sold in 256GB and 512GB storage variants. The handset is available in Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Yellow colour options, and will go on sale in India on September 22.

Like the regular iPhone 15 model, the iPhone 15 Plus is powered by Apple's A16 Bionic chip — the same one that powered last year's iPhone 14 Pro. Two more features that made their way to the non Pro models this year are the Dynamic Island (located at the top of the handset's 6.7-inch OLED display) and a high-resolution 48-megapixel camera.

Other specifications of the iPhone 15 Plus include a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a USB Type-C port, instead of Apple's 10-year-old Lightning connector. The company also placed a lot of emphasis on the environmental impact of its products and said that both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus use 75 percent recycled aluminium for the body and — for the first time — 100 percent recycled cobalt in the battery.

