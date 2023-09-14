Technology News

IndiGo to Use Smartwatches to Test Fatigue Among Pilots, Reveals Memo

The move comes days after an IndiGo pilot collapsed and died before his flight, an incident that sparked complaints from some Indian pilots.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 September 2023 20:39 IST
IndiGo to Use Smartwatches to Test Fatigue Among Pilots, Reveals Memo

According to the memo, the trial will be on specific flight patterns using on-ground devices

Highlights
  • Pilots can volunteer for trials that will use a fatigue management tool
  • Getting a consultant on board at IndiGo will play a vital role
  • India's aviation regulator is conducting a review of pilot fatigue data

India's biggest airline IndiGo wants to test fatigue among its pilots using smartwatches and plans to appoint a consultant to improve its fatigue risk management processes, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Pilots can volunteer for trials that will use a fatigue management tool from Thales, and the data collected will be analysed anonymously, said the memo sent to all pilots by Ashim Mittra, head of IndiGo's flight operations department.

"IndiGo will test Thales' fatigue management tool to assess pilot alertness levels over the next few months. Once completed, we will collectively evaluate the efficacy and accuracy of the data," Mittra said in the memo sent this week, and reviewed by Reuters on Thursday.

IndiGo did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

The move comes days after an IndiGo pilot collapsed and died before his flight, an incident that sparked complaints from some Indian pilots that they are being stretched to the brink by airlines, even though they comply with duty time regulations.

Getting a consultant on board at IndiGo will play a vital role in implementing a robust fatigue risk management system in the coming months, Mittra said in the memo, adding it would also enable the airline to develop tailored fatigue mitigation strategies.

India's aviation regulator is conducting a review of pilot fatigue data it has collected during spot checks and surveillance of airlines to see if regulations related to flight duty times or fatigue need to be changed. 

According to the memo, the trial will be on specific flight patterns using on-ground devices at four airports including Delhi and Mumbai, and voluntary use of smartwatches and cameras that will detect drowsiness level on each route and aircraft. 

IndiGo has been working with Thales on its tool which uses real-time data, historic information and predictive analysis and goes beyond the traditional scheduling methods, it said. 

"The trial does not replace the airline's existing fatigue risk management process. Pilots must continue to report fatigue based on self-assessment," Mittra said.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: IndiGo, IndiGo pilot fatigue, IndiGo pilot smartwaches
Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2 Pack 64GB Storage Capacity: Details

Related Stories

IndiGo to Use Smartwatches to Test Fatigue Among Pilots, Reveals Memo
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 13 Now Cheaper in India: See New Price
  2. Honor 90 5G With 200-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
  3. Motorola Edge 40 Neo Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  4. Vivo V29, Vivo V29 Pro Tipped to Launch in India in September
  5. Vivo T2 Pro 5G With Curved Display to Launch in India on This Date
  6. iPhone 15 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Should You Upgrade?
  7. Motorola Edge 40 Neo Launched in Select Countries, Price in India Tipped
  8. Apple Adds NavIC Support to These iPhone 15 Models in India 
  9. Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition Confirmed to Launch Global: See Design
  10. OnePlus 11 Gets First Android 14-Based OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. IndiGo to Use Smartwatches to Test Fatigue Among Pilots, Reveals Memo
  2. Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2 Pack 64GB Storage Capacity: Details
  3. NieR Replicant, Civilization VI, and Unpacking lead PlayStation Plus Extra, Deluxe Games for September 2023
  4. Motorola Edge 40 Neo With MediaTek Dimensity 7030 SoC, 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched, Price in India Tipped
  5. iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Geekbench Scores Reveal Performance Jump Due to A17 Pro Chip, 8GB RAM
  6. Redmi Note 13 Series Confirmed to Launch on September 21: All Details
  7. Xiaomi 13T Series Price, Specifications Leak via Retailer Site; Seen With MediaTek SoCs, Triple Rear Cameras
  8. Nothing's CMF Sub-Brand to Launch in India on September 26; Expected to Bring Smartwatch, Earphones
  9. OnePlus Teases Launch of New Tablet in India, Could be OnePlus Pad Go
  10. Takeshi’s Castle Reboot Casts Bhuvan Bam as Hindi Commentator, Releasing Late September on Amazon Prime Video
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.