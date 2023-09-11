Apple Watch Series 9 and the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra are expected to go official on September 12 during the 'Wonderlust' event. The new Watch Series 9 is believed to bring a number of improvements over Apple Watch Series 8. Now, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claims that the upcoming smartwatches will use a new version of Apple's optical heart rate sensor. The Apple Watch Series 9 is said to come in 42mm and 45mm sizes, while the Apple Watch Ultra could be offered in a 49mm size.

In his latest weekly Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman says that Apple's Watch Series 9 and the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra will be equipped with a new optical heart rate sensor. This would be a significant upgrade from the third-gen heart rate sensor on the Watch Series 8 and last year's Watch Ultra. Further, the smartwatches will reportedly get various sensors and other internal component upgrades.

Gurman states that the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra will look similar to its predecessors. The former will reportedly debut in 42mm and 45mm sizes. The Apple Watch Ultra, on the other hand, could be available in a 49mm size and is expected to be made with more recycled materials and have a black colour option.

Like the iPhone 15 series, the new wearables will reportedly pack the U2 ultrawide-band chip for improved Find My capabilities. Additionally, Gurman says the new models will get their first new chip since 2020's Series 6.

As part of an environmental push, materials for the stainless steel models of Apple Watch Series 9 will be reportedly made with a new manufacturing process based on 3D printing. The second-generation Ultra could be shifted to this process next year. Moreover, the Cupertino-based company is reportedly shifting away from some of its leather watch bands and it might update or discontinue its stainless steel link bracelets from the 2015 watch.

Apple will host its 'Wonderlust' launch event on Tuesday, September 12. The event will start at 10:30pm IST at Apple Park in California and will be livestreamed through the company's YouTube channel and the Apple.com website. The iPhone 15 series and second-generation AirPods Pro model are also expected to be unveiled alongside the new Apple Watch Ultra (2nd Gen) and Apple Watch Series 9 models.

