Technology News

Apple Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra (2nd Gen) to Sport New Heart Rate Sensor, U2 Chip: Mark Gurman

Apple Watch Series 9 is said to come in 42mm and 45mm sizes.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 September 2023 12:39 IST
Apple Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra (2nd Gen) to Sport New Heart Rate Sensor, U2 Chip: Mark Gurman

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Watch Series 8 (above) features third-generation heart rate sensor

Highlights
  • Apple Watch Series 9 might include noteworthy upgrades under the hood
  • Apple Watch Ultra could be available in a 49mm size
  • Apple will host its 'Wonderlust' launch event on Tuesday, September 12

Apple Watch Series 9 and the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra are expected to go official on September 12 during the 'Wonderlust' event. The new Watch Series 9 is believed to bring a number of improvements over Apple Watch Series 8. Now, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claims that the upcoming smartwatches will use a new version of Apple's optical heart rate sensor. The Apple Watch Series 9 is said to come in 42mm and 45mm sizes, while the Apple Watch Ultra could be offered in a 49mm size.

In his latest weekly Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman says that Apple's Watch Series 9 and the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra will be equipped with a new optical heart rate sensor. This would be a significant upgrade from the third-gen heart rate sensor on the Watch Series 8 and last year's Watch Ultra. Further, the smartwatches will reportedly get various sensors and other internal component upgrades.

Gurman states that the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra will look similar to its predecessors. The former will reportedly debut in 42mm and 45mm sizes. The Apple Watch Ultra, on the other hand, could be available in a 49mm size and is expected to be made with more recycled materials and have a black colour option.

Like the iPhone 15 series, the new wearables will reportedly pack the U2 ultrawide-band chip for improved Find My capabilities. Additionally, Gurman says the new models will get their first new chip since 2020's Series 6.

As part of an environmental push, materials for the stainless steel models of Apple Watch Series 9 will be reportedly made with a new manufacturing process based on 3D printing. The second-generation Ultra could be shifted to this process next year. Moreover, the Cupertino-based company is reportedly shifting away from some of its leather watch bands and it might update or discontinue its stainless steel link bracelets from the 2015 watch.

Apple will host its 'Wonderlust' launch event on Tuesday, September 12. The event will start at 10:30pm IST at Apple Park in California and will be livestreamed through the company's YouTube channel and the Apple.com website. The iPhone 15 series and second-generation AirPods Pro model are also expected to be unveiled alongside the new Apple Watch Ultra (2nd Gen) and Apple Watch Series 9 models.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Solid build quality, crisp display
  • Accurate fitness, sleep tracking
  • IP6X dust, and 50m water resistant
  • Fast charging
  • Useful advanced health and safety features
  • Bad
  • Inconsistent SpO2 tracking
  • No battery life improvements
Read detailed Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular review
Display Size 45mm
Dial Shape Rectangle
Display Type OLED Retina
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Ultra second generation, Apple, Wonderlust, Apple Wonderlust, Apple Watch Series 9 Features, Apple Watch Ultra Features
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Lava Blaze 2 Pro With 8GB RAM, Unisoc T616 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Apple Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra (2nd Gen) to Sport New Heart Rate Sensor, U2 Chip: Mark Gurman
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart's Upcoming Sale: Sale Dates, Offers, Discounts & More Details
  2. Elon Musk Reportedly Borrowed $1 Billion From SpaceX During Twitter Deal
  3. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G vs Vivo V29e: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  4. How to Watch Apple's ‘Wonderlust’ Event Livestream and What to Expect
  5. Some Indian Government Websites Are Redirecting to Crypto Scam Links: Report
  6. Vivo T2 5G India Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped: Check Here
  7. Apple Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra (2nd Gen) to Get These New Features
  8. UPI Crosses 10 Billion Payments; Paytm Disbursed Rs. 5,517 Crore in Loans
  9. Honor 90 5G India Price Range, Specifications Tipped: Check Here
  10. Oppo A38 With 6.56-Inch HD+ Display Silently Debuts: See Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra (2nd Gen) to Sport New Heart Rate Sensor, U2 Chip: Mark Gurman
  2. Apple ‘Wonderlust’ Event Tomorrow: How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect
  3. Lava Blaze 2 Pro With 8GB RAM, Unisoc T616 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Join Most Cryptocurrencies in Reeling Under Losses
  5. Vivo T2 Pro India Launch Could Happen in September, Tipped to Feature 64-Megapixel Rear Camera
  6. Meta Developing New AI System as Powerful as Most Advanced OpenAI Model: Report
  7. China’s Ant Group Launches Blockchain Services Brand ‘Zan’ for Web3 Developers
  8. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G vs Vivo V29e: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  9. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match: When and Where to Watch Live Streaming
  10. Crypto Reporting Framework Discussed During G20, Decision Taken on Swift Implementation
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.