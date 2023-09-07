Technology News

iPhone 15 Series Alleged Dummy Models Offer a Glimpse at New Colour Options, Design

iPhone 15 Pro models are said to come in gray, blue, silver and space black shades.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 September 2023 14:29 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube/ AppleInsider

The leaks suggests black, blue, pink/red, white, and yellow finishes for iPhone 15

Highlights
  • All iPhone 15 units are seen with curved displays in the video
  • The regular models are shown with a dual rear camera unit
  • Apple will host the 'Wonderlust' launch event on September 12

iPhone 15 family is expected to go official on September 12 during Apple's 'Wonderlust' event. Just a week ahead of the formal debut, alleged dummies of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models have now surfaced online in a video giving us a look at the new rumoured colour options. Key takeaways from the leak include five different colour options for the base iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus and four shades for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. They are seen with a new action button and a USB Type-C port for charging.

AppleInsider posted a hands-on video of the dummy units of the iPhone 15 series on YouTube. The video suggests black, blue, pink/red, white, and yellow finishes for the vanilla iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. The new muted hues appear to be toned down from previous colour offerings. The outgoing iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models are offered in Blue, Midnight, Purple, Starlight, (PRODUCT) RED, and Yellow colour options.

The dummy units indicate carbide gray, blue, silver, and space black shades for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 Pro models arrived last year in Deep Purple, Gold, Silver, and Space Black shades with a stainless steel frame.

In the video, all iPhone 15 units are seen with curved edges, the dynamic island, and USB Type-C ports instead of the Lightning connector. Both the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are shown featuring a new action button. The regular models are shown with a dual rear camera unit inside a square-shaped module. The iPhone 15 Pro variants, on the other hand, are seen with a triple rear camera unit.

Apple will host its 'Wonderlust' launch event on September 12. During the event, the Cupertino giant is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 series, alongside the new Apple Watch Ultra (2nd Gen) and Apple Watch Series 9 models.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple, iPhone 15, Apple Wonderlust, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Plus
Nithya P Nair
