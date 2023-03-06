Technology News

Apple Watch Series 8 can be purchased for Rs. 25,000 by combining bank card offers and an exchange bonus during the ongoing sale.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 6 March 2023 17:03 IST
Apple Watch Series 8 is equipped with a larger display compared to the Series 7 model

Highlights
  • Apple Watch Series 8 was launched in India last September
  • The smartwatch was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 45,900
  • Apple Watch Series 8 is available in GPS and cellular variants

Apple Watch Series 8, the company's latest smartwatch that was unveiled last year, is available at a lower price as part of an ongoing sale. The Cupertino firm's wearable devices are available in GPS and Cellular models, and are equipped with a new temperature sensor that is designed to allow female wearers to track their ovulation cycles. Besides, the Apple Watch Series 8 is also equipped with other health monitoring features such as blood oxygen saturation tracking, heart rate monitoring, atrial fibrillation detection, and electrocardiogram monitoring. 

As part of the ongoing Unicorn Apple Fest, customers can avail of a 12 percent discount on the Apple Watch Series 8, which is inclusive of a Rs. 3,000 instant cashback offer on HDFC Bank cards and EasyEMI transactions. The Apple Watch Series 8 was launched in India last September, priced at Rs. 45,900.

In addition to the discount, a total exchange value of Rs. 13,392 when purchasing the Apple Watch Series 8 during the ongoing sale, along with an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 2,000 from Cashify will bring the price to Rs. 25,000, according to details shared by the retailer. The watch is available in Midnight, Silver, and Starlight colour options. 

Apple Watch Series 8 discount on the retailer's website
Apple Watch Series 8 specifications

The Apple Watch Series 8 is equipped with a larger display compared to the Series 7 model and also features the always on display (AoD) feature. The smartwatch is available in Cellular and GPS + Cellular models. 

Users can take advantage of a range of health monitoring features blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) tracking, heart rate monitoring, atrial fibrillation (AFib) detection, and electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring. Meanwhile, female wearers can also track their ovulation cycles with a new temperature sensor on the Apple Watch Series 8.

In terms of battery life, the smartwatch from Apple is claimed to offer 18 hours of usage on a single charge. However, enabling the low power mode can extend the battery life to 36 hours, according to the company. 

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Solid build quality, crisp display
  • Accurate fitness, sleep tracking
  • IP6X dust, and 50m water resistant
  • Fast charging
  • Useful advanced health and safety features
  • Bad
  • Inconsistent SpO2 tracking
  • No battery life improvements
Read detailed Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular review
Display Size 45mm
Dial Shape Rectangle
Display Type OLED Retina
Ideal For Unisex
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

