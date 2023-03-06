Apple Watch Series 8, the company's latest smartwatch that was unveiled last year, is available at a lower price as part of an ongoing sale. The Cupertino firm's wearable devices are available in GPS and Cellular models, and are equipped with a new temperature sensor that is designed to allow female wearers to track their ovulation cycles. Besides, the Apple Watch Series 8 is also equipped with other health monitoring features such as blood oxygen saturation tracking, heart rate monitoring, atrial fibrillation detection, and electrocardiogram monitoring.

As part of the ongoing Unicorn Apple Fest, customers can avail of a 12 percent discount on the Apple Watch Series 8, which is inclusive of a Rs. 3,000 instant cashback offer on HDFC Bank cards and EasyEMI transactions. The Apple Watch Series 8 was launched in India last September, priced at Rs. 45,900.

In addition to the discount, a total exchange value of Rs. 13,392 when purchasing the Apple Watch Series 8 during the ongoing sale, along with an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 2,000 from Cashify will bring the price to Rs. 25,000, according to details shared by the retailer. The watch is available in Midnight, Silver, and Starlight colour options.

Apple Watch Series 8 discount on the retailer's website

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Unicorn

Apple Watch Series 8 specifications

The Apple Watch Series 8 is equipped with a larger display compared to the Series 7 model and also features the always on display (AoD) feature. The smartwatch is available in Cellular and GPS + Cellular models.

Users can take advantage of a range of health monitoring features blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) tracking, heart rate monitoring, atrial fibrillation (AFib) detection, and electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring. Meanwhile, female wearers can also track their ovulation cycles with a new temperature sensor on the Apple Watch Series 8.

In terms of battery life, the smartwatch from Apple is claimed to offer 18 hours of usage on a single charge. However, enabling the low power mode can extend the battery life to 36 hours, according to the company.

