Lava Blaze 2 Pro has been launched in India priced under Rs. 10,000. The phone is currently listed on the Lava India website, revealing all the specifications, the phone's design, and its price. The Lava handset comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W charging. The phone sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a 2.5D curved screen and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is available in three colourways and comes in 128GB storage and an 8GB RAM option, wherein the RAM can be expanded virtually by up to 8GB using the inbuilt storage.

Lava Blaze 2 Pro price in India, availability

The Lava Blaze 2 Pro is available in a sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone is priced at Rs. 9,999 in India. It comes in three colour options — Thunder Black, Swag Blue and Cool Green.

The sale date and availability of the smartphone are yet to be announced by the company.

Lava Blaze 2 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM Lava Blaze 2 Pro runs Android 12 out-of-the-box. The phone features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a 2.5D curved screen and a 90Hz refresh rate. It offers a screen resolution of 720×1600 pixels. The display has a hole-punch cutout at the top center housing a selfie camera.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T616 processor SoC that comes paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. Users can expand the storage capacity of the Lava Blaze 2 Pro via a microSD card slot and the RAM can also be virtually expanded by up to 8GB using the memory fusion technology.

For optics, the Lava Blaze 2 Pro gets a triple rear camera setup at the back, headlined by a 50-megapixel main camera and dual 2-megapixel camera sensors. For selfies and videos, the phone houses an 8-megapixel front camera. Additionally, the phone draws power from a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W wired charging.

In terms of connectivity, the Lava Blaze 2 Pro gets 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone measures 163mm x 75.2mm x 8.5mm and weighs 190 grams. For security, there is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, as well as face unlock.

