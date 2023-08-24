Oppo Find N3 Flip launch date is set for August 29, the company confirmed on Thursday. The phone maker is set to unveil the successor to the Oppo Find N2 Flip at its next launch event. Alongside the upcoming clamshell foldable phone, the company will also launch the Oppo Watch 4 Pro. Ahead of the launch, images of the upcoming Oppo Find N3 Flip and the Oppo Watch 4 Pro have been shared by the company, giving us an idea of what to expect from both devices.

In a series of posts on Weibo, the company announced on Thursday that the Oppo Find N3 Flip will be launched in China on August 29. The event will take place at 2pm (11:30am IST), according to the Chinese smartphone maker. Aside from the Find N3 Flip, the Oppo Watch 4 Pro will also be unveiled on the same date.

Oppo Find N3 Flip and Watch 4 Pro posters confirming the launch date

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Oppo

In addition to the launch posters for the Oppo Find N3 Flip, the company has also posted images of the phone and the smart watch ahead of their debut in China. The images of the Oppo Find N3 Flip show a clamshell foldable phone with a vertical cover screen that appears to be smaller than its competitors — the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. Located on the left side of the phone is what appears to be the tri-state alert slider found on OnePlus phones.

The images of the Oppo Find N3 Flip also show off the rear camera module that suggests it will feature a triple rear camera setup. The circular housing for the camera also sports the Hasselblad branding — readers might recall that the company announced a three-year partnership with Hasselblad last year, and both firms will co-develop camera technologies for the flagship Find series.

Meanwhile, the Oppo Watch 4 Pro appears similar to last year's Watch 3 Pro with a rectangular design and a metal chassis in grey and black colour options. The wearable is shown to feature a large crown button along with another button. The Oppo Watch 4 Pro is shown in two strap options and will be unveiled alongside the Find N3 Flip on August 29, according to the company.

