Technology News

Oppo Find N3 Flip, Oppo Watch 4 Pro Launch Date Set for August 29, Design Teased: Details

Oppo Find N3 Flip will be equipped with the same tri-state alert slider found on OnePlus smartphones.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 August 2023 16:21 IST
Oppo Find N3 Flip, Oppo Watch 4 Pro Launch Date Set for August 29, Design Teased: Details

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Oppo

Oppo Find N3 Flip (pictured) is the successor to last year's Find N2 Flip

Highlights
  • Oppo Find N3 Flip and Oppo Watch 4 Pro will debut next week
  • The upcoming Find N3 Flip will feature Hasselblad-tuned cameras
  • The Oppo Watch 4 Pro has the same rectangular design as its predecessor

Oppo Find N3 Flip launch date is set for August 29, the company confirmed on Thursday. The phone maker is set to unveil the successor to the Oppo Find N2 Flip at its next launch event. Alongside the upcoming clamshell foldable phone, the company will also launch the Oppo Watch 4 Pro. Ahead of the launch, images of the upcoming Oppo Find N3 Flip and the Oppo Watch 4 Pro have been shared by the company, giving us an idea of what to expect from both devices.

In a series of posts on Weibo, the company announced on Thursday that the Oppo Find N3 Flip will be launched in China on August 29. The event will take place at 2pm (11:30am IST), according to the Chinese smartphone maker. Aside from the Find N3 Flip, the Oppo Watch 4 Pro will also be unveiled on the same date.

oppo find n3 flip watch 4 pro oppo find n3 flip

Oppo Find N3 Flip and Watch 4 Pro posters confirming the launch date
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Oppo

 

In addition to the launch posters for the Oppo Find N3 Flip, the company has also posted images of the phone and the smart watch ahead of their debut in China. The images of the Oppo Find N3 Flip show a clamshell foldable phone with a vertical cover screen that appears to be smaller than its competitors — the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. Located on the left side of the phone is what appears to be the tri-state alert slider found on OnePlus phones.

The images of the Oppo Find N3 Flip also show off the rear camera module that suggests it will feature a triple rear camera setup. The circular housing for the camera also sports the Hasselblad branding — readers might recall that the company announced a three-year partnership with Hasselblad last year, and both firms will co-develop camera technologies for the flagship Find series.

Meanwhile, the Oppo Watch 4 Pro appears similar to last year's Watch 3 Pro with a rectangular design and a metal chassis in grey and black colour options. The wearable is shown to feature a large crown button along with another button. The Oppo Watch 4 Pro is shown in two strap options and will be unveiled alongside the Find N3 Flip on August 29, according to the company.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Find N3 Flip, Oppo Watch 4 Pro, Oppo Find N3 Flip design, Oppo Watch 4 Pro design, Oppo Find N3 Flip launch, Oppo Find series, Oppo
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Huawei Mate 60 Series May Offer Satellite Voice Calling Support Using PA Chips: Report
YouTube May Soon Let You Hum Tunes to Find Songs, Feature Test Begins: All Details

Related Stories

Oppo Find N3 Flip, Oppo Watch 4 Pro Launch Date Set for August 29, Design Teased: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. TVS X Electric Crossover Scooter Launched in India at This Price
  2. Nokia 2660 Flip Now Available in India in Two New Colour Options
  3. Here's When the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Might Be Launched
  4. Vivo V29e Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch in India: Check Here
  5. Moto G84 5G India Launch Timeline Tipped, Could Get 120Hz Display
  6. Solar Mission ‘Aditya’ Will Be Ready for Launch in September: ISRO Chief
  7. iPhone 15 May Offer Slower Transfer Speeds With the Included Cable: Details
  8. This Redmi Smartphone Is Guaranteed to Get 4 Years of Android Updates
  9. Chandrayaan-3 Gets Ready to Make History With Soft-Landing on Moon's Surface
  10. Honor 90 to Get Google Apps, No Bloatware, 2 Years of Android Updates in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto G84 5G India Launch Date Set for September 1; Key Specifications Revealed
  2. Oppo Find N3 Flip, Oppo Watch 4 Pro Launch Date Set for August 29, Design Teased: Details
  3. Huawei Mate 60 Series May Offer Satellite Voice Calling Support Using PA Chips: Report
  4. Solar Mission ‘Aditya’ Will Be Ready for Launch in September, Says ISRO Chief After Chandrayaan-3's Success
  5. iPhone 15 Tipped to Offer Slower Transfer Speeds With the Bundled USB Type-C Cable
  6. YouTube May Soon Let You Hum Tunes to Find Songs, Feature Test Begins: All Details
  7. Nokia 2660 Flip With Unisoc T107 SoC Now Available in New Colour Options in India: All Details
  8. WhatsApp Group History Sharing Feature in the Works; Mark Zuckerberg Announces Automatic Group Naming
  9. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Fails to Break $26,000 Mark Despite Crypto Chart Showing Recoveries
  10. Britain to Host Global AI Summit to Understand Risks of AI and Discuss How They Can Be Mitigated
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.