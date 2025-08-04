Boult has been rebranded as Goboult in India. Alongside a new branding, the company has also introduced a new logo. With the rebranding, the wearable-focused brand shared its growth targets for the upcoming year and expansion plans. By 2030, the brand aims to launch in several global markets outside India. It plans to record a revenue of Rs. 1,000 crore in the financial year (FY) 2026 as well. The company also plans to allocate funds towards Research and Development (R&D).

Boult Adopts New GoBoult Branding, New Logo in India

Boult will now be called Goboult in India, the company confirmed in a press release. The new brand logo features a screwhead and an arrow. It aspires to be a "global Indian tech brand," targeted towards Gen-Z customers.

In FY 2025, the company earned Rs. 800 crore in revenue, almost doubling its earnings over two years, Goboult revealed in a release. It aims to reach Rs. 1,000 crore in FY 2026, with a long-term target of Rs. 2,000 crore by 2030.

Goboult also plans to launch across the USA, Europe, Southeast Asia and East Asia by 2030. The company plans to expand its retail stores from 3,000 to over 30,000 within the next 18 months, as offline sales are expected to become a key component of its revenue.

With premium wearables, audio wearables, and tech-enabled personal gear, Goboult plans to enter the segment with an average selling price (ASP) of Rs. 2,000 and above. The company promises to invest Rs. 25 crore in R&D, with priorities including enhancing software integration and creating intuitive user experiences with the help of AI features. It will continue to focus on collaborations and pop culture integration, like its partnerships with Mustang.

The company recently launched Boult FluidX and Boult FluidX Pro headphones in India at Rs. 2,299 and Rs. 2,499, respectively. They feature 40mm drivers, IPX5-rated water-resistant builds, and support both ANC and ENC features. The base and Pro variants are claimed to offer up to 60 hours and up to 70 hours of battery life, respectively.