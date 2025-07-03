Technology News
  Boult FluidX and FluidX Pro Headphones Launched in India With ANC, Up to 70 Hours of Battery Life

Boult FluidX and FluidX Pro Headphones Launched in India With ANC, Up to 70 Hours of Battery Life

Boult FluidX and FluidX Pro headphones are equipped with 40mm bass-boosted drivers.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 July 2025 17:49 IST
Boult FluidX and FluidX Pro Headphones Launched in India With ANC, Up to 70 Hours of Battery Life

Photo Credit: Boult

Boult FluidX, FluidX Pro headphones have an IPX5 water resistance rating

Highlights
  • Boult's latest FluidX and FluidX Pro headphones support BoomX Technology
  • Both headphones support ANC and ENC features
  • The Boult FluidX series headphones come with fast charging capabilities
Boult FluidX and Boult FluidX Pro over-the-ear headphones were launched in India on July 1. They come with 40mm bass-booted drivers and an IPX5-rating for water resistance. Both headphones support active noise cancellation (ANC) and environmental noise cancellation (ENC). The Boult FluidX is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 60 hours, while the Pro model is said to last longer, for up to 70 hours. The headphones also offer quick charging capabilities.

Boult FluidX, Boult FluidX Pro Price in India, Availability

According to the company, the Boult FluidX and Boult FluidX Pro have MRPs of Rs. 5,999 and Rs. 7,999, respectively. However, at the time of writing, the vanilla Boult FluidX were listed on Flipkart for Rs. 2,299, while the FluidX Pro headphones were listed on Myntra for Rs. 2,499. They are also available for purchase via Amazon. The base version is sold in Black, Green, and Ivory White colour options, while the Pro option is offered in Raven Black and Skin Beige shades.

Boult FluidX, Boult FluidX Pro Features

The Boult FluidX and FluidX Pro feature an over-ear design with padded, rectangular earcups that rotate and have rounded corners. They also come with cushioned, adjustable, and foldable headbands. Both models are rated IPX5 for water resistance.

Boult's FluidX and FluidX Pro headphones are equipped with 40mm bass-boosted drivers with BoomX Technology support, which is claimed to enhance audio depth and dynamic bass. They support ANC and ENC features for reduced noise disturbance and clearer calls. 

Both Boult FluidX and Boult FluidX Pro headphones come with a dedicated Combat Gaming Mode, which supports up to 60ms low latency for reduced audio-visual lag. They support Bluetooth 5.4 and Blink & Pair connectivity. They offer intuitive touch controls and voice assistant support.

The Boult FluidX Pro headphones are claimed to offer up to 70 hours of battery life on a single charge without ANC. Under similar conditions, the Boult FluidX headphones are said to deliver up to 60 hours of playback. According to the company, a 10-minute quick charge provides up to five hours of usage on the Pro model, while the standard version offers up to three hours of playback with the same charging duration.

Boult FluidX and FluidX Pro Headphones Launched in India With ANC, Up to 70 Hours of Battery Life
