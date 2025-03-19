Core 2 Duo and Core Time 2 smartwatches that run on open-sourced PebbleOS have been unveiled. They are currently available for pre-order in the US and will start shipping later this year. The Core 2 Duo has a black-and-white display, while the Core Time 2 sports a 64-colour display. They are based on the Pebble 2 and Pebble Time 2, respectively, but offer modern features. Notably, Pebble was sold to Fitbit in 2016. These two watches from Migicovsky's new company, Core Devices are said to "closely follow the original Pebble DNA."

Core 2 Duo, Core Time 2 Price, Availability

Core 2 Duo and Core Time 2 are available for pre-order at $149 and $225, respectively. Buyers can pre-order the smartwatches via the rePebble e-store. The Core 2 Duo will start shipping in July, while the Core Time 2 will be shipped in December, Migicovsky says in a blog post.

Both smartwatches are offered in Black and White colourways. The Core Time 2 will likely be offered in a third colour option soon, the blog post revealed.

Core 2 Duo, Core Time 2 Features, Specifications

The Core 2 Duo carries a 1.26-inch black-and-white e-paper display and it has a polycarbonate frame with four buttons. Meanwhile, the Core Time 2 is equipped with a 64-colour 1.5-inch e-paper display with touch support, a metal frame and four buttons.

Both watches run on PebbleOS and support over 10,000 Pebble apps and watch faces. They are compatible with both iOS and Android devices. The Core 2 Duo has a Nordic nRF52840 BLE chipset, according to the blog post. The smartwatches are claimed to target IPX8 water resistance ratings.

The Core 2 Duo and Core Time 2 support health monitoring features like step and sleep trackers. The Core Time 2 also supports heart rate monitoring. They are equipped with mics, speakers and linear resonance actuators.

Both Core 2 Duo and Core Time 2 smartwatches are said to offer a usage time of up to 30 days on a single charge. They are claimed to support "standard" Pebble chargers.