Technology News
English Edition

PebbleOS-Powered Core 2 Duo and Core Time 2 Smartwatches Unveiled; Pre-Orders Go Live

Core 2 Duo are Core Time 2 are said to offer up to 30 days of battery life.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 March 2025 17:00 IST
PebbleOS-Powered Core 2 Duo and Core Time 2 Smartwatches Unveiled; Pre-Orders Go Live

Photo Credit: Eric Migicovsky

Core 2 Duo and Core Time 2 are compatible with Android and iOS devices

Highlights
  • Core 2 Duo carries a 1.26-inch black-and-white e-paper display
  • They are equipped with mics, speakers and linear resonance actuators
  • The Core 2 Duo has a Nordic nRF52840 BLE chipset
Advertisement

Core 2 Duo and Core Time 2 smartwatches that run on open-sourced PebbleOS have been unveiled. They are currently available for pre-order in the US and will start shipping later this year. The Core 2 Duo has a black-and-white display, while the Core Time 2 sports a 64-colour display. They are based on the Pebble 2 and Pebble Time 2, respectively, but offer modern features. Notably, Pebble was sold to Fitbit in 2016. These two watches from Migicovsky's new company, Core Devices are said to "closely follow the original Pebble DNA."

Core 2 Duo, Core Time 2 Price, Availability

Core 2 Duo and Core Time 2 are available for pre-order at $149 and $225, respectively. Buyers can pre-order the smartwatches via the rePebble e-store. The Core 2 Duo will start shipping in July, while the Core Time 2 will be shipped in December, Migicovsky says in a blog post.

Both smartwatches are offered in Black and White colourways. The Core Time 2 will likely be offered in a third colour option soon, the blog post revealed.

Core 2 Duo, Core Time 2 Features, Specifications

The Core 2 Duo carries a 1.26-inch black-and-white e-paper display and it has a polycarbonate frame with four buttons. Meanwhile, the Core Time 2 is equipped with a 64-colour 1.5-inch e-paper display with touch support, a metal frame and four buttons.

Both watches run on PebbleOS and support over 10,000 Pebble apps and watch faces. They are compatible with both iOS and Android devices. The Core 2 Duo has a Nordic nRF52840 BLE chipset, according to the blog post. The smartwatches are claimed to target IPX8 water resistance ratings.

The Core 2 Duo and Core Time 2 support health monitoring features like step and sleep trackers. The Core Time 2 also supports heart rate monitoring. They are equipped with mics, speakers and linear resonance actuators.

Both Core 2 Duo and Core Time 2 smartwatches are said to offer a usage time of up to 30 days on a single charge. They are claimed to support "standard" Pebble chargers.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Core 2 Duo, Core Time 2, Core 2 Duo Price, Core Time 2 Price, Core 2 Duo Launch, Core Time 2 Launch, Core 2 Duo Features, Core Time 2 Features, Core, Core Devices, PebbleOS, Pebble
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
iPhone 18 Pro Models to Get Apple's Second-Generation 5G Modem: Report
Apple's Passwords App Had a Security Flaw That Exposed Users to Phishing Attacks for Three Months
PebbleOS-Powered Core 2 Duo and Core Time 2 Smartwatches Unveiled; Pre-Orders Go Live
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme P3 Ultra 5G, Realme P3 5G Launched in India: Price, Offers
  2. Oppo F29 5G, Oppo F29 Pro 5G Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  3. Zepto Will Now Deliver Apple Products in 10 Minutes
  4. Vivo X200 Ultra Colour Options and Key Specifications Tipped
  5. Google Pixel 10 Series' Tensor G5 Chip Might Arrive With These Changes
  6. Vivo V50e India Launch Timeline, Design Details Surface Online
  7. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch Date, Key Specifications Tipped
  8. Apple's New Version of 5G Modem Could Debut in iPhone 18 Pro Models
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Buds Air 7 With Up to 13 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Features
  2. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch Date Leaked; Said to Get MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, 5,500mAh Battery
  3. PebbleOS-Powered Core 2 Duo and Core Time 2 Smartwatches Unveiled; Pre-Orders Go Live
  4. Apple's Passwords App Had a Security Flaw That Exposed Users to Phishing Attacks for Three Months
  5. iPhone 18 Pro Models to Get Apple's Second-Generation 5G Modem: Report
  6. Split Fiction Developer Hazelight Studios Has Already Started Work on Its Next Game, Director Says
  7. India's Ministry of Consumer Affairs Partners with Meta on Digital Consumer Protection Initiative
  8. Realme P3 Ultra 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra SoC Launched in India Alongside Realme P3 5G
  9. Alphabet to Buy Wiz for $32 Billion in Its Biggest Deal to Boost Cloud Security
  10. Zepto Starts Quick Doorstep Delivery of iPhone, iPad and Other Apple Products in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »