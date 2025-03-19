Technology News
English Edition

Zepto Starts Quick Doorstep Delivery of iPhone, iPad and Other Apple Products in India

Apple's iPhone 16E, AirPods 4 and latest iPad models are available for quick delivery on Zepto.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 March 2025 12:45 IST
Zepto Starts Quick Doorstep Delivery of iPhone, iPad and Other Apple Products in India

Photo Credit: LinkedIn/ Aadit Palicha

Zepto's competitors Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart have similar offerings

Highlights
  • After Blinkit, Zepto races to deliver Apple products in under 10 minutes
  • Delivery of Apple products seems to be limited to select locations now
  • Zepto recently started quick deliveries of Vivo smartphones
Advertisement

Zepto has partnered with Apple to offer doorstep delivery of Apple products in India. The quick product delivery firm announced its collaboration with the iPhone maker on Tuesday. With this partnership, buyers in select locations can order iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and other accessories on the instant delivery platform. Users can avail of launch offers and no-cost EMI offers when placing orders. Zepto's competitors Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart have similar offerings.

Zepto Starts Delivery of Apple Products in India

Through an official statement, Zepto informed that it has partnered with Apple to deliver iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and accessories in India. The products are claimed to be delivered in less than 10 minutes of receiving the order. The recently launched iPhone 16e, AirPods 4 and iPad models are confirmed to be available for quick delivery on Zepto.

"With Apple's vast portfolio now on Zepto, we're enabling premium technology instantly accessible, transforming how people buy high-value gadgets," said Abhimanyu Singh, Business Head, Electronics category, Zepto. He claimed that more than one million users have searched for Apple items on Zepto in the last 30 days. The platform is said to have witnessed a whopping 35 percent month-on-month increase in searches for Apple products.

The delivery of Apple products seems to be currently limited to select locations. Buyers can avail of launch offers and no-cost EMI options on different items. Further,  Zepto is providing discounts for purchases made using different bank cards. Customers can avail of coupon discounts and mobile wallet-based discounts as well.

Recently, Zepto had also started quick deliveries of Vivo smartphones. It is already associated with Asus to sell some of its keyboards and mice in select Indian cities including NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru.

Swiggy Instamart and Blinkit are also providing quick deliveries of Apple products in India. Meanwhile, BigBasket is delivering iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus in Bengaluru, Delhi NCR and Mumbai in association with Croma Electronics.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Zepto, Apple, iPhone 16e, iPhone 16
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Steady at $83,000, Altcoins See Mixed Moves Amid Market Fluctuations
Google Pixel 10 Series' Tensor G5 Chip to Arrive With Several Changes, Including Custom Camera ISP: Report

Related Stories

Zepto Starts Quick Doorstep Delivery of iPhone, iPad and Other Apple Products in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F29 5G, Oppo F29 Pro 5G Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  2. Google Pixel 10 Series' Tensor G5 Chip Might Arrive With These Changes
  3. Realme P3 Ultra 5G, Realme P3 5G Launched in India: Price, Offers
  4. Vivo X200 Ultra Colour Options and Key Specifications Tipped
  5. Vivo V50 Lite 4G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 6,500mAh Battery Launched
  6. Here's How Much Apple's Foldable iPhone May Cost
  7. Vivo V50e India Launch Timeline, Design Details Surface Online
  8. Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Service Goes Live in Mumbai: Check Plans
  9. Pixel 9a Pricing Leaked by Retailer; Design Tipped via Early Review Video
  10. Zepto Will Now Deliver Apple Products in 10 Minutes
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme P3 Ultra 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra SoC Launched in India Alongside Realme P3 5G
  2. Zepto Starts Quick Doorstep Delivery of iPhone, iPad and Other Apple Products in India
  3. Google Pixel 10 Series' Tensor G5 Chip to Arrive With Several Changes, Including Custom Camera ISP: Report
  4. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Steady at $83,000, Altcoins See Mixed Moves Amid Market Fluctuations
  5. Vivo X200 Ultra Colour Options Leaked; Tipped to Get 2K Resolution Display
  6. Oppo F29 5G, Oppo F29 Pro 5G Key Features Revealed Ahead of March 20 India Launch
  7. BWA Launches 100-Day Crypto SAFE Campaign to Educate Web3 Investors on Risks
  8. James Webb Space Telescope Captures Hourglass Nebula LBN 483 in Stunning Detail
  9. Microlightning in Water Droplets Could Explain the Origin of Life on Earth
  10. NASA’s Space Station Research Aids Lunar Missions With Key Technologies
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »