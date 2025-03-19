Zepto has partnered with Apple to offer doorstep delivery of Apple products in India. The quick product delivery firm announced its collaboration with the iPhone maker on Tuesday. With this partnership, buyers in select locations can order iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and other accessories on the instant delivery platform. Users can avail of launch offers and no-cost EMI offers when placing orders. Zepto's competitors Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart have similar offerings.

Zepto Starts Delivery of Apple Products in India

Through an official statement, Zepto informed that it has partnered with Apple to deliver iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and accessories in India. The products are claimed to be delivered in less than 10 minutes of receiving the order. The recently launched iPhone 16e, AirPods 4 and iPad models are confirmed to be available for quick delivery on Zepto.

"With Apple's vast portfolio now on Zepto, we're enabling premium technology instantly accessible, transforming how people buy high-value gadgets," said Abhimanyu Singh, Business Head, Electronics category, Zepto. He claimed that more than one million users have searched for Apple items on Zepto in the last 30 days. The platform is said to have witnessed a whopping 35 percent month-on-month increase in searches for Apple products.

The delivery of Apple products seems to be currently limited to select locations. Buyers can avail of launch offers and no-cost EMI options on different items. Further, Zepto is providing discounts for purchases made using different bank cards. Customers can avail of coupon discounts and mobile wallet-based discounts as well.

Recently, Zepto had also started quick deliveries of Vivo smartphones. It is already associated with Asus to sell some of its keyboards and mice in select Indian cities including NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru.

Swiggy Instamart and Blinkit are also providing quick deliveries of Apple products in India. Meanwhile, BigBasket is delivering iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus in Bengaluru, Delhi NCR and Mumbai in association with Croma Electronics.