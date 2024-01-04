Technology News

Fire-Boltt Teases First of Its Kind Android-Based LTE Wristphone; to Launch in India on January 10

Fire-Boltt Dream is powered by a quad-core Arm Cortex A7MP SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 January 2024 15:52 IST
Photo Credit: Fire-Boltt

Fire-Boltt Dream will come with an IP67 rating

  • Fire-Boltt Dream will run FireOS out-of-the-box
  • The smartwatch is said to come with Google Play support
  • The Fire-Boltt Dream claims to be the first Android 4G Wristphone
Fire-Boltt Dream will launch soon in India. The company claims that it is the first Android 4G LTE nano-SIM supported 'Wristphone' - a fusion of smartwatch and smartphone. The upcoming smart wearable is said to be capable of running almost all functions independently that a smartphone runs, including calling, without a paired handset. The smartwatch claims to run Android OS with support for OTT and gaming applications as well. Fire-Boltt has revealed the launch date, design and key features of the upcoming Fire-Boltt Dream Wristphone.

A product page for the Fire-Boltt Dream has gone live on the brand's official website. A live counter on the page shows that the smartwatch will launch in India on January 10. The listing reveals key specifications and features of the upcoming wearable and shows the different strap options that will be offered. An Amazon listing of the product suggests that the Fire-Boltt Dream will also be available for purchase in the country through the e-commerce site. The price has not yet been revealed by the company.

Fire-Boltt Dream specifications, features

The Fire-Boltt Dream is seen with a rectangular display. A home button and a speaker grille are seen on the right edge of the body while charging pins appear on the back side. It is shown on the website with 12 different band options. 

A 2.02-inch screen will be offered on the Fire-Boltt Dream with curved edges and a resolution of 320 x 386 pixels. The display is said to have a peak brightness level of 600 nits, and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The watch is powered by a quad-core Arm Cortex A7MP SoC paired with a Mali-T820 MP1 GPU, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of onboard storage.

Fire-Boltt will pack a 800mAh battery in the Dream smartwatch that is said to offer a battery life of up to 24 hours. Like most other smartwatches, this also has a host of pre-installed sports modes and fitness trackers including heart rate, SpO2 and calorie monitors. Alongside support for GPS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, this smartwatch comes with a dedicated 4G LTE nano SIM slot. It will come with an IP67 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The upcoming Fire-Boltt Dream will boot Android-based FireOS out-of-the-box and will offer access to the Google Play Store. This would allow users to install apps like Gmail, Instagram, WhatsApp, Zomato, Spotify, Myntra, Bumble, and more, including gaming apps like Subway Surfers, Temple Run, Candy Crush, etc. The company claims that the Fire-Boltt Dream will also support on-the-go streaming platforms like JioCinema, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video among others. It also supports Google Voice Assistant.

