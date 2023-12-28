iQoo Watch was unveiled in China on Wednesday alongside the iQoo Neo 9 series of smartphones. It is the first smartwatch from the Vivo sub-brand. The latest wearable features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with always-on-mode and it runs on Vivo's BlueOS operating system. It is available in a version with eSIM support. The smartwatch features a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitor and a heart rate tracker. It is is backed by a 505mAh battery. The iQoo Watch supports more than 100 sports modes and comes with a choice of leather or rubber bands.

iQoo Watch price, availability

Price of iQoo Watch is set at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 13,000) for the Bluetooth variant with a rubber strap. The eSIM version with a rubber strap is priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 14,000), while the eSIM version with leather strap is priced at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 15,000). The Vivo Watch 3 debuted last month with similar price tags.

The iQoo Watch is currently listed for sale on the official Vivo website in Haoyu Black and Star Track Black colour options. Price and availability details of the new wearable in India are yet to be announced.

iQoo Watch specifications

The iQoo Watch comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 466 x 466 pixels resolution and always-on support. It has Bluetooth calling support that lets users make and attend voice calls directly from their wrist, without taking out the connected phone. It runs on Vivo's self-developed BlueOS operating system.

iQoo Watch offers support for over 100 sports modes such as walking, swimming, cycling, and skipping that can be customised via the paired Android or iOS smartphone. The wearable sports SpO2 monitoring alongside an optical heart rate sensor. It includes an acceleration sensor, gyroscope, air pressure altitude sensor, geomagnetic sensor, ambient light sensor, and hall sensor. The smartwatch can be used for other daily health functions like sleep monitoring, stress monitoring, breathing training, and menstrual cycle recording. Further, it has an AI running coach.

The iQoo Watch has Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. It also supports NFC to make touchless payments. It is backed by a 505mAh battery with wired charging support and is claimed to deliver up to three days of total runtime in normal use on a single charge. The battery is said to offer up to seven days of standby time on a single charge. The watch has a 46.1mm diameter and weighs 36 grams.

