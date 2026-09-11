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Garmin Cirqa Smart Band Pro Reportedly in Development With Two Buttons, Audio Feedback: Report

The purported wearable could offer a more interactive experience than the existing screenless bands in the company’s portfolio.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 September 2026 12:36 IST
Garmin Cirqa Smart Band Pro Reportedly in Development With Two Buttons, Audio Feedback: Report

Photo Credit: Garmin

The Cirqa Smart Band was launched in July this year

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Highlights
  • Garmin Connect code hints at a new Cirqa Smart Band Pro device
  • Users may be able to set alarms directly via the companion app
  • The Pro model might include dedicated volume control features
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Garmin has recently been rumoured to be foraying into the smart ring segment with a new Cirqa device. A new report suggests that the company could have another Cirqa device in development. References found in the latest Garmin Connect app reportedly point to a Cirqa smart band, with the software mentioning two physical buttons, alarms, and audio feedback. The clues suggest the purported wearable could offer a more interactive experience than the existing screen-less bands in the company's portfolio.

Garmin Cirqa Smart Band Pro in Development

According to a Gadgets and Wearables report, references to the Cirqa Smart Band Pro were found in the latest Garmin Connect app. One of the primary references reportedly appears under a resource named device_tutorial_alarms_message_1, which states that users can set alarms on the Cirqa Smart Band Pro through the Garmin Connect app.

The publication claims that this reference is notable because the same Cirqa Smart Band Pro name appears in both Garmin Connect versions 5.28.1 and 5.29.

Other resources in the same tutorial reportedly describe how an alarm works on the purported wearable. The purported device is said to vibrate when an alarm goes off, while pressing either button can snooze it. Holding either button may be able to stop the alarm altogether.

For comparison, Garmin's current Cirqa Smart Band has only a single button, with activities started by tapping that button. The tutorial resources also reportedly provide further clues about what could differentiate the Pro model. They refer to an activity button and a separate controls button. The activity button can apparently be used to start, pause, and stop an activity, while the controls button provides access to another menu and can be used to view daily statistics.

The app code is also said to contain references to volume controls. According to the tutorial text, the activity button can reportedly increase the volume, while the controls button can lower it. Another instruction reportedly tells users to wait for the volume level to be confirmed.

This suggests that the Cirqa Smart Band Pro could offer some form of audio feedback. Another assistance-related tutorial says that holding the controls button can trigger an assistance function. A separate instruction reportedly says an assistance request can be cancelled by holding either button until the user hears a "Canceled" confirmation.

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Further reading: Garmin Cirqa Smart Band Pro, Garmin Cirqa Smart Band Pro Specifications, Garmin
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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Garmin Cirqa Smart Band Pro Reportedly in Development With Two Buttons, Audio Feedback: Report
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