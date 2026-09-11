Samsung has ended support for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, five years after the two watches went on sale. The two models were also the first Galaxy Watches to replace Samsung's Tizen platform with Wear OS, following the company's collaboration with Google on the platform. Both watches went on to receive four generations of Wear OS upgrades, with the final update arriving as Wear OS 6 with One UI Watch 8.

Samsung Ends Support for Galaxy Watch 4 Series

Samsung has removed the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic from its security update schedule. First released in August 2021, the two models introduced Samsung's Wear OS lineup after years of watches running the company's Tizen software. They have since received multiple versions of Samsung's smartwatch software, including the latest supported release. The change comes as Samsung updates its list of devices covered by regular security maintenance in September 2026.

The September security bulletin leaves both Watch 4 models outside Samsung's current quarterly update programme. The two watches last received a security update in August. Owners can continue using the watches, but Samsung will not provide further security fixes or software updates for either model.

The Watch 4 series arrived with Wear OS 3. Samsung and Google developed the platform together as Samsung moved its main smartwatch lineup away from Tizen. The switch also brought Samsung's One UI Watch interface to a Wear OS foundation.

Their software support covered four successive Wear OS releases. Their software history began with Wear OS 3.5 and One UI Watch 4.5, before moving to Wear OS 4 and One UI 5 Watch. Samsung later delivered Wear OS 5 with One UI 6 Watch and then Wear OS 6 with One UI 8 Watch. Samsung appears not to have planned any further major platform upgrades for the series.

The watches will continue to work as before with their existing software and features. However, Samsung will no longer patch any new security vulnerabilities discovered in either model.

Looking at the current support list, Samsung's quarterly coverage begins with the Galaxy Watch 5 generation. Samsung's list includes its 40mm and 44mm versions as well as the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The Galaxy Watch FE also remains on the supported list.

Samsung based the 2024 Galaxy Watch FE on hardware from the 40mm Watch 4. The FE carries the Exynos W920 processor, 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, the same core configuration used by the Watch 4. The W920 is also found in the Galaxy Watch 5 series, which has not yet reached the end of its security support.

Notably, support for Samsung's remaining Tizen watches ended in September 2025, a year before the company dropped the Watch 4 models from its security schedule. Its newer Wear OS lineup now includes the Galaxy Watch 8, Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. The South Korean tech giant has set a five-year period covering operating system and security updates for its latest watch models.