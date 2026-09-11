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Samsung Reportedly Developing Display-Equipped AI Glasses, Launch Slated for 2028

Samsung has reportedly asked its display division to develop a microdisplay for AI glasses.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 September 2026 12:00 IST
Samsung Reportedly Developing Display-Equipped AI Glasses, Launch Slated for 2028

Samsung launched the Galaxy Glasses earlier this year

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Highlights
  • The glasses may display text, notifications, and navigation arrows
  • Samsung Display is reportedly exploring OLEDoS, LEDoS technologies
  • The wearable could launch between late 2027 and early 2028
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Samsung recently introduced its first Galaxy Glasses, developed with Google, Gentle Monster, and Warby Parker. A new report suggests that the South Korean tech conglomerate could be working on a more advanced version that adds visual information to the glasses. Samsung has reportedly asked its display division to develop a microdisplay for AI glasses. This could potentially enable features such as notifications, navigation cues, and text directly in the user's field of view.

Samsung's Display-Equipped AI Glasses

According to South Korean publication The Elec, Samsung Electronics asked Samsung Display last month to develop a microdisplay for a new pair of AI glasses. The company reportedly provided requirements covering the glasses' form factor, information display area, colour, and target price.

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Samsung Display is reportedly evaluating OLEDoS (OLED on Silicon) and LEDoS (Light Emitting Diode on Silicon) technologies that could meet these requirements.

The reported glasses could use a microdisplay measuring less than 0.2 inches. An optical system is theorised to magnify the image produced by the tiny panel and direct it towards the user's eye. The company is reportedly focusing on displaying relatively simple information, including text, notifications, icons, and navigation arrows, similar to Meta's Ray-Ban Display.

It has reportedly not yet been decided whether the glasses will use a binocular display, which provides visual information to both eyes, or a monocular configuration with a display visible to only one eye.

Samsung is also said to be considering around 4-bit gradation for the display. A 4-bit colour channel, notably, represents 16 brightness levels, compared with 256 levels for an 8-bit channel. As per the report, white OLEDoS could be the more practical option for Samsung because of its advantages in manufacturing yield and cost.

Another major challenge that the tech giant reportedly faces is the field of view. Samsung is said to be asking for information to be displayed across the front portion of the lens, which would require an optical system capable of providing a relatively wide viewing angle while keeping the glasses compact.

The report claims Samsung could launch its display-equipped AI glasses in the second half of 2027 or the first half of 2028. The timeline is reportedly dependent on microdisplay development, manufacturing yields, and product validation.

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Further reading: Samsung Smart Glasses, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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