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Redmi Note 17 Pro, Note 17 Pro Max Chipsets, IP Ratings Revealed Ahead of India Launch

Redmi Note 17 Pro series will be equipped with up to a 10,000mAh battery in India.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 September 2026 12:39 IST
Redmi Note 17 Pro, Note 17 Pro Max Chipsets, IP Ratings Revealed Ahead of India Launch

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max will be offered in a Secret Sunshine shade

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Highlights
  • Redmi Note 17 Pro series will include two models
  • Redmi Note 17 Pro will carry a dual rear camera unit
  • Redmi Note 17 Pro Max will feature a 50-megapixel rear shooter
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The Redmi Note 17 Pro series is scheduled to launch in India next week, following the lineup's launch in select global markets. The Xiaomi sub-brand recently teased that the lineup will include two models, namely the Redmi Note 17 Pro and Note 17 Pro Max, similar to their global counterparts. The company has previously revealed the design of the smartphones. Now, the smartphone maker has confirmed that the Redmi Note 17 Pro and Redmi Note 17 Pro Max will be launched in India with Snapdragon 6s series and Snapdragon 6 series chipsets. Moreover, the tech firm has revealed the ingress protection (IP) rating of the phones.

Redmi Note 17 Pro Series Specifications, Features Teased

The dedicated microsite for the upcoming Redmi Note 17 Pro and Redmi Note 17 Pro Max has been updated to reveal additional details about the two smartphones. In India, the Redmi Note 17 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset. On the other hand, the higher-end Redmi Note 17 Pro Max will be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 SoC.

Moreover, the Pro Max model will sport a “photochromic, colour-changing material” on the back, available only with the Secret Sunshine colour option. Apart from this, the tech firm claims that the upcoming Redmi Note 17 Pro series will ship with an IP69K rating for dust and water resistance. The lineup has also received TÜV SÜD 5-Star Titan Quality certification. It will also offer Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

The Xiaomi sub-brand recently announced that the Redmi Note 17 Pro series will be launched in India on September 15. The company has also previously confirmed that the lineup will be equipped with a battery of up to 10,000mAh. Redmi claims that it will deliver more than four days of battery life on a single charge. Both phones will carry a dual rear unit. The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max is also shown to feature a 50-megapixel primary rear camera.

In terms of design, the Redmi Note 17 Pro and Note 17 Pro Max are identical to their global counterparts. Both phones will sport a flat rear panel, with a square-shaped camera module placed in the top-left corner. The handsets will also feature a hole-punch display cutout, which is expected to house a camera for selfies and video calls.

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Further reading: Redmi Note 17 Pro, Redmi Note 17 Pro Max, Redmi, Redmi Note 17 Pro Series India Launch, Redmi Note 17 Pro Specifications, Redmi Note 17 Pro Max Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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