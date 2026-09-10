The Redmi 17 5G is now available for purchase in India, following its launch last week. The handset is the latest addition to the Xiaomi sub-brand's affordable smartphone lineup and arrives as the successor to the Redmi 15 5G. It features a 6.9-inch HD+ display with up to 120Hz AdaptiveSync, along with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 5. The Redmi 17 5G packs a 7,900mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

Redmi 17 5G Price in India, Availability

The price of the Redmi 17 5G in India starts at Rs. 23,999 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It is also offered with 8GB of RAM, priced at Rs. 26,999.

The handset is sold in Absolute Black, Endless Blue, and Eternal Orange colour options. The Eternal Orange variant comes with a Vegan Leather finish. It is available for purchase via the Xiaomi India website, Amazon, and Xiaomi retail stores across the country.

Redmi 17 5G Features, Specifications

The Redmi 17 5G sports a 6.9-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 825 nits of HBM brightness. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and comes with TÜV Rheinland certifications for Low Blue Light, Flicker Free, and Circadian Friendly viewing. On the audio front, it gets dual stereo speakers.

Under the hood, the Redmi 17 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It runs Xiaomi's HyperOS 3. The handset also supports expandable storage up to 2TB via a microSD card.

For optics, the Redmi handset has a 50-megapixel AI dual rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. The phone also carries an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and GPS.

The Redmi 17 5G packs a 7,900mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging and up to 22.5W wired reverse charging. It measures 170.12x78.42x8.8mm and tips the scales at about 232g.