Technology News
English Edition

Sony Xperia 1 IX Tipped to Get a Bigger Primary Camera Sensor, Redesigned Module

The Sony Xperia 1 IX’s primary camera is said to get a larger sensor

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 September 2026 12:00 IST
Sony Xperia 1 IX Tipped to Get a Bigger Primary Camera Sensor, Redesigned Module

Photo Credit: Sony

Sony’s Xperia 1 VIII has three rear-facing cameras

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Sony’s Xperia 1 VIII was globally launched in May
  • It has a three rear-facing cameras
  • Its successor is said to get a new primary camera with a bigger sensor
Advertisement

Earlier this year, Sony launched its all-new Xperia 1 VIII smartphone, featuring a new design and updated hardware. Months later, news emerged about its successor, currently referred to as the Xperia 1 IX. The report claims Sony will offer a new primary camera sensor, something that hasn't changed in the brand's Xperia 1 series for many years. A new sensor also suggests changes to the camera design.

Sony Xperia 1 IX Tipped to Get a New Primary Camera Sensor

Just months after the launch of Sony's Xperia 1 VIII, we now have a fresh rumour about Sony Xperia 1 IX. A report by Smartphone Digest, which claims to have spotted a post about it on Weibo (now taken down), says the unannounced Sony smartphone will get a new sensor.

The primary camera sensor will reportedly be bigger in size compared to the Xperia 1 VIII's 1/1.35" type sensor. Given the larger dimensions of the new sensor, the source also claims the camera module will be redesigned. The Sony Xperia 1 VIII's camera module, which houses three cameras, does not protrude much. The report claims Sony will retain its refreshed square design but with larger dimensions. The report also notes that Sony has used the same sensor since the Xperia 1 V, so this will be a big update for the company.

Sony recently launched its Xperia 1 VIII in May this year with a refreshed design. The phone was made available in Garnet Red, Graphite Black, Iolite Silver, and Native Gold colourways. It is priced at JPY 2,35,400 (roughly Rs. 1,43,000) for the base variant.

The Xperia 1 VIII runs Qualcomm's 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and offers up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The phone also has a microSD card slot, expanding its memory up to 2TB. It has a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 48-megapixel telephoto shooter with a 140mm focal length. There's also a 12-megapixel selfie camera. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery with wired and wireless charging support. It measures 162 x 74 x 8.3mm, weighs about 200g, and ships with IP65 + IP68 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Sony Xperia 1 VIII

Sony Xperia 1 VIII

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 12-Ultrapixel
Rear Camera 48-Ultrapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony Xperia 1 IX, Sony Xperia 1 IX Cameras, Sony, Sony Mobile
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Samsung Ends Support for Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic After Five Years
Sony Xperia 1 IX Tipped to Get a Bigger Primary Camera Sensor, Redesigned Module
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026 Date, Offers Leaked
  2. Oppo K14 Lite Set to Launch on This Date
  3. Xiaomi 18 Global Variant Reportedly Gets NCC Certification Ahead of Launch
  4. Redmi 17 5G Goes on Sale in India With These Features
  5. Mivi One 5G Colour Options, More Details Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  6. Moto Buds 2 Fusion Set to Launch in India on This Date
  7. Sony Xperia 1 IX Tipped to Get a Bigger Camera Sensor, Redesigned Module
  8. This Snapdragon Chipset Will Power the Redmi Note 17 Pro Series in India
  9. Refurbished Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Ultra Now Available in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 17 Pro, Note 17 Pro Max Chipsets, IP Ratings Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  2. Garmin Cirqa Smart Band Pro Reportedly in Development With Two Buttons, Audio Feedback: Report
  3. Hideo Kojima's Espionage Game Physint Changes Hands From PlayStation to Xbox After Sony Backs Out of Project
  4. Mivi One 5G Colour Options and More Details Revealed Days Before India Launch
  5. Samsung Reportedly Developing Display-Equipped AI Glasses, Launch Slated for 2028
  6. Sony Xperia 1 IX Tipped to Get a Bigger Primary Camera Sensor, Redesigned Module
  7. Oppo K14 Lite India Launch Date Announced; Teased to Feature 7,000mAh Battery
  8. Samsung Ends Support for Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic After Five Years
  9. iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Feature Notably Larger Batteries Than Their Predecessors, Reveals Regulatory Filing
  10. Vivo X Fold 6 Global Variant Pops Up on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Chipset
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »