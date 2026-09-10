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Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026 Date, Offers Leaked: Early Access, Bank Discounts and More

Big Billion Days is Flipkart's biggest sale event of the year.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 10 September 2026 16:54 IST
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026 Date, Offers Leaked: Early Access, Bank Discounts and More

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Flipkart's annual sale began on September 23 last year

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Highlights
  • Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale could start in India on October 9
  • Shoppers may get 10% instant discounts with select bank cards
  • Flipkart has not yet officially confirmed these specific sale dates
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Flipkart's biggest festive sale of the year could be just around the corner. According to rumours on social media, the e-commerce giant is expected to host its annual Big Billion Days Sale next month. Shoppers will reportedly have a chance to pick up smartphones, electronics, appliances, and other products at discounted prices ahead of the festive season. Like previous years, Flipkart Plus members could get access to the sale event a day earlier than other users.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Date Leaks

X user @X_Up_date shared a screenshot of what appears to be the Flipkart mobile app. The landing page shows an alleged teaser of the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026. The image mentions that the sale event will begin in India on October 9. Meanwhile, Flipkart Plus members could avail of early access on October 8.

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The shared image also states that shoppers could get up to a 10 percent instant discount when paying with eligible Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards. The exact transaction requirements, maximum discount limits, and eligible card types that will be valid during the sale have yet to be revealed.

For context, Flipkart's 2025 Big Billion Days sale began on September 23, with Plus and Black members getting 24-hour early access. Flipkart also offered discounts on smartphones from Apple, Samsung, and Motorola, along with deals on PCs, laptops, televisions, and other electronics. Shoppers were eligible for steal deals, limited-time offers, and festive rush hours. Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cardholders were offered a 10 percent instant discount on select products during the sale.

The 2025 sale also included additional benefits for Flipkart Plus and Black members, including higher bank offers during early access and enhanced SuperCoins rewards. Flipkart has previously used similar membership-based benefits to give its loyal customers an advantage during its flagship event.

It is worth noting that these details have not been officially confirmed by Flipkart, and the sale dates and offers could change. Shoppers should therefore wait for the e-commerce platform to formally announce the Big Billion Days schedule and its participating brands.

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Further reading: Flipkart, Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026, Flipkart sale
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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