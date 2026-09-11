Apple has revealed the battery capacities of its new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in regulatory documents filed in the EU. The filings reveal that both smartphones are equipped with larger batteries than their predecessors, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Apart from the rated battery capacities, the document also reveals battery endurance per cycle and ratings. This comes shortly after the Cupertino-based tech giant launched the iPhone 18 Pro series, along with its first foldable iPhone Duo, on Wednesday, during the ‘Surprise and Shine' event. Both phones are powered by the same chipset.

iPhone 18 Pro Series Battery Capacity

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max have been listed on the European Product Registry for Energy Labelling (EPREL) database, revealing the battery capacities of Apple's new flagship smartphones. The handsets appear with the identifiers A3714 and A371, respectively. According to the regulatory filing, the iPhone 18 Pro has a rated battery capacity of 4,056mAh, delivering 52 hours of battery endurance per cycle.

On the other hand, the iPhone 18 Pro Max has been listed with a rated battery capacity of 5,391mAh, providing a total battery endurance per cycle (100 to 0 percent) of 62 hours. Both smartphones have been awarded the energy label or rating of ‘A'. Moreover, the handsets have been rated ‘B' for drop endurance and ‘C' for repairability. Similarly, the iPhone 18 Pro series is shown to ship with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max have a notably larger rated capacity than their predecessors. For reference, the iPhone 17 Pro, listed with the identifier A3523, has a rated battery capacity of 3,988mAh, offering a battery endurance per cycle of 47 hours. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, with the identifier A3526, is listed with a rated battery capacity of 4,823mAh and battery endurance per cycle of 53 hours. However, it is worth noting that eSIM-only variants of the four phones, sold outside the US, pack larger batteries.

During the ‘Surprise and Shine' event, Apple claimed that the iPhone 18 Pro will provide up to 36 hours of video playback on a single charge. On the other hand, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is claimed to deliver up to 45 hours of video playback on a single charge. These claims were for the eSIM-only models sold in the US and select global markets. The models with a physical SIM tray pack smaller batteries.