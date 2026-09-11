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iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Feature Notably Larger Batteries Than Their Predecessors, Reveals Regulatory Filing

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max were spotted on the EPREL database with the identifiers A3714 and A371, respectively.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 September 2026 10:56 IST
iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Feature Notably Larger Batteries Than Their Predecessors, Reveals Regulatory Filing

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 18 Pro features an 18-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • iPhone 18 Pro is claimed to offer up to 36 hours of video playback
  • iPhone 18 Pro series is powered by the new Apple A20 Pro chipset
  • iPhone 18 Pro packs a slightly larger battery than its predecessor
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Apple has revealed the battery capacities of its new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in regulatory documents filed in the EU. The filings reveal that both smartphones are equipped with larger batteries than their predecessors, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Apart from the rated battery capacities, the document also reveals battery endurance per cycle and ratings. This comes shortly after the Cupertino-based tech giant launched the iPhone 18 Pro series, along with its first foldable iPhone Duo, on Wednesday, during the ‘Surprise and Shine' event. Both phones are powered by the same chipset.

iPhone 18 Pro Series Battery Capacity

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max have been listed on the European Product Registry for Energy Labelling (EPREL) database, revealing the battery capacities of Apple's new flagship smartphones. The handsets appear with the identifiers A3714 and A371, respectively. According to the regulatory filing, the iPhone 18 Pro has a rated battery capacity of 4,056mAh, delivering 52 hours of battery endurance per cycle.

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On the other hand, the iPhone 18 Pro Max has been listed with a rated battery capacity of 5,391mAh, providing a total battery endurance per cycle (100 to 0 percent) of 62 hours. Both smartphones have been awarded the energy label or rating of ‘A'. Moreover, the handsets have been rated ‘B' for drop endurance and ‘C' for repairability. Similarly, the iPhone 18 Pro series is shown to ship with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max have a notably larger rated capacity than their predecessors. For reference, the iPhone 17 Pro, listed with the identifier A3523, has a rated battery capacity of 3,988mAh, offering a battery endurance per cycle of 47 hours. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, with the identifier A3526, is listed with a rated battery capacity of 4,823mAh and battery endurance per cycle of 53 hours. However, it is worth noting that eSIM-only variants of the four phones, sold outside the US, pack larger batteries.

During the ‘Surprise and Shine' event, Apple claimed that the iPhone 18 Pro will provide up to 36 hours of video playback on a single charge. On the other hand, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is claimed to deliver up to 45 hours of video playback on a single charge. These claims were for the eSIM-only models sold in the US and select global markets. The models with a physical SIM tray pack smaller batteries.

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • The boldest redesign since the iPhone X
  • Bright and stunning display
  • A19 Pro under the hood guarantees excellent performance
  • Massive camera upgrade
  • Video quality gets a much-needed bump
  • Centre Stage camera at the front changes selfie game on iPhones forever
  • Improved charging speed
  • Bad
  • Aluminium body picks up scratches
  • Expensive
  • Heavier than the 16 Pro Max
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
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Further reading: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, Apple, iPhone 18 Pro Specifications, iPhone 18 Pro Max Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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