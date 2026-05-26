Honor has launched the Honor Watch 6 Plus in China alongside the Honor 600 series. The new smartwatch arrives with a round AMOLED display, health and fitness tracking features, built-in navigation tools, AI-assisted workout functions, and Bluetooth calling support. Honor has also equipped the wearable with a large 1,000mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 35 days of battery life under typical usage conditions. It carries model number ROM-B19 and supports Android, iOS, and HarmonyOS devices.

Honor Watch 6 Plus Price, Availability

The Honor Watch 6 Plus starts at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 18,300) for the standard edition. The Racing Grey version is priced at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 19,700), while the Twilight Brown model costs CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 21,100). The Flying Blue composite strap variant is listed at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 23,900). A Yuanqi Edition is also available and is priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 18,300).

Honor has opened pre-orders for the Watch 6 Plus in China, with deliveries set to start on May 29.

Honor Watch 6 Plus Features, Specifications

The Honor Watch 6 Plus features a 1.46-inch AMOLED touchscreen display with up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness for improved outdoor visibility. The smartwatch runs MagicOS and is compatible with devices running Android 9.0 or newer, iOS 15.1 or newer, and HarmonyOS 6.0 or newer.

Honor has equipped the Watch 6 Plus with a rotating crown, a second physical button, Bluetooth calling support, smart notifications, voice assistant features, voice recording, route navigation, and cross-device connectivity functions. It also supports downloadable watch faces and integration with Honor ecosystem services.

For fitness and wellness tracking, the Honor Watch 6 Plus smartwatch offers professional running, football and badminton modes, AI-powered workout guidance, GNSS positioning, route tracking, calorie monitoring, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, blood pressure risk assessment tools, pulse wave arrhythmia risk alerts, and additional health management features. The wearable also carries a water-resistant design and supports touch operation even in wet conditions.

The Honor Watch 6 Plus packs a battery with a typical capacity of 1,000mAh. The company claims up to 35 days of battery life under typical usage and up to 17 days under regular use scenarios. The company also states that battery life can reach around 42 hours with GPS enabled. Charging is handled through a magnetic charging dock. The watch measures 10.8mm in thickness and weighs approximately 41g.