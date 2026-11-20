Canva has introduced new settings that let users decide how they want to use AI features on its design platform. The options allow them to switch off generative AI tools across Canva or limit the number of AI-generated images and other assets that appear while browsing its library. The controls are available to users on Canva Free and Pro plans. Those who prefer not to use generative AI can disable these tools, while others can continue using them alongside their regular design features.

Canva AI Controls Features

Canva now allows users to switch off generative AI features across the platform through a new setting. Once disabled, these tools will no longer appear in Canva, but users can turn them back on at any time. The option is available under Profile, Settings and Permissions.

There is also a separate setting for users who want to see less AI-generated content while browsing Canva's library. It reduces the number of AI-generated images and other assets shown in search results and recommendations. Users can find it under Profile, Your account and AI Personalisation. It does not change any designs they have already created.

Not all AI-powered tools will disappear when generative AI is switched off. Background Remover and Magic Grab, for instance, will continue to work as they edit existing content rather than generate new images. Using these tools will not add metadata marking a design as AI-generated.

Administrators on Canva's Business, Enterprise, Teams and Education plans already have settings to manage their teams' use of AI tools. The new options extend some of that control to individual users.

Canva AI Controls Availability

Canva's new AI controls are available to users on its Free and Pro plans. The generative AI switch is available under Profile, Settings and Permissions, while the option to limit AI-generated content can be found under Profile, Your account and AI Personalisation.