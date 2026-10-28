Motorola Signature 27 was launched in select global markets in September, during the Snapdragon Summit 2026. Later, the flagship smartphone was showcased at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026. Now, a dedicated microsite for the Motorola Signature 27 has been made live on the company's website in India, confirming its imminent launch in the country and availability details. The microsite also reveals the specifications and features of the upcoming phone, which are identical to its global counterpart. The Motorola Signature 27 will be launched with a Bang & Olufsen audio system. It also gets a redesigned horizontal rear camera module, with a quad camera unit.

Motorola Signature 27 Set to Launch in India in November

A dedicated microsite for the flagship Motorola smartphone is now live on the Motorola India website. The microsite confirms that the Motorola Signature 27 will be launched in India in November. The handset will go on sale in the country via the company's online store. The phone will be available for purchase in at least black and green colour options, which could be marketed as Pantone Coal Smoke and Pantone Capulet Green.

The microsite also reveals that the Motorola Signature 27 will sport the same specifications and features as its global counterpart. The handset will launch in India with the flagship octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset from Qualcomm, which is built on a 2nm process and delivers a peak clock speed of 5.01GHz. For thermal management, the smartphone will be equipped with a “Diamond-cooled 3D vapour chamber cooling solution”.

For optics, the Motorola Signature 27 is confirmed to launch in India with a quad rear camera unit. It will boast a 200-megapixel telephoto camera on the back with up to 100x digital zooming capabilities. Further, the smartphone will sport a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with a Sony LYTIA sensor. The handset will feature the Bang & Olufsen audio system.

The Motorola Signature 27 will arrive as the second model in the newly introduced Signature lineup. The company has yet to confirm the exact launch date and pricing details. Moreover, the battery capacity and other key details also remain under wraps, which could be revealed by the smartphone maker in the coming weeks.