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  • Motorola Signature 27 Confirmed to Launch in India Next Month as Microsite Goes Live on Company’s Website

Motorola Signature 27 Confirmed to Launch in India Next Month as Microsite Goes Live on Company’s Website

Motorola Signature 27 was showcased in India on October 9 at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 28 October 2026 12:46 IST
Motorola Signature 27 Confirmed to Launch in India Next Month as Microsite Goes Live on Company’s Website

Motorola Signature 27 gets a redesigned rear camera module

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Highlights
  • Motorola Signature 27 will feature a flagship Snapdragon chipset
  • Motorola Signature 27 will carry a quad rear camera unit
  • Motorola Signature 27 will feature the Bang & Olufsen audio
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Motorola Signature 27 was launched in select global markets in September, during the Snapdragon Summit 2026. Later, the flagship smartphone was showcased at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026. Now, a dedicated microsite for the Motorola Signature 27 has been made live on the company's website in India, confirming its imminent launch in the country and availability details. The microsite also reveals the specifications and features of the upcoming phone, which are identical to its global counterpart. The Motorola Signature 27 will be launched with a Bang & Olufsen audio system. It also gets a redesigned horizontal rear camera module, with a quad camera unit.

Motorola Signature 27 Set to Launch in India in November

A dedicated microsite for the flagship Motorola smartphone is now live on the Motorola India website. The microsite confirms that the Motorola Signature 27 will be launched in India in November. The handset will go on sale in the country via the company's online store. The phone will be available for purchase in at least black and green colour options, which could be marketed as Pantone Coal Smoke and Pantone Capulet Green.

The microsite also reveals that the Motorola Signature 27 will sport the same specifications and features as its global counterpart. The handset will launch in India with the flagship octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset from Qualcomm, which is built on a 2nm process and delivers a peak clock speed of 5.01GHz. For thermal management, the smartphone will be equipped with a “Diamond-cooled 3D vapour chamber cooling solution”.

For optics, the Motorola Signature 27 is confirmed to launch in India with a quad rear camera unit. It will boast a 200-megapixel telephoto camera on the back with up to 100x digital zooming capabilities. Further, the smartphone will sport a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with a Sony LYTIA sensor. The handset will feature the Bang & Olufsen audio system.

The Motorola Signature 27 will arrive as the second model in the newly introduced Signature lineup. The company has yet to confirm the exact launch date and pricing details. Moreover, the battery capacity and other key details also remain under wraps, which could be revealed by the smartphone maker in the coming weeks.

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Further reading: Motorola Signature 27, Motorola, Motorola Signature 27 India Launch, Motorola Signature 27 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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