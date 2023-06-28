Noise ColorFit Vision 3 smartwatch has been launched in India on June 27. Priced under Rs. 5,000, the smartwatch sports a square dial and a metallic body. The smartwatch sports a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with 410x502 pixel resolutions and 550nits brightness. It features Bluetooth calling and supports over 150+ watch faces. The watch also offers over 100 sports modes. It is said to offer up to seven days of battery life with normal usage and up to two days of battery life with Bluetooth calling.

Noise ColorFit Vision 3 smartwatch price in India

The newly launched Noise ColorFit Vision 3 smartwatch is available at an introductory price of Rs. 4,999 via Noise website and Flipkart.

The latest smartwatch from Noise is available in Jet Black, Classic Brown, Forest Green, Jet Black: Elite Edition, and Glossy Silver: Elite Edition colour options.

Noise ColorFit Vision 3 smartwatch specifications, features

Noise ColorFit Vision 3 smartwatch sports a square dial with a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with 410x502 pixel resolutions and 550nits brightness. The smartwatch also offers an Always-on display mode and has a functional crown. The wearable supports Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity as well as Bluetooth calling powered by True Sync technology. Users can make and receive phone calls directly from the watch's display and save up to 10 contacts.

Additionally, the Noise ColorFit Vision 3 features more than 150 cloud-based customisable watch faces and over 100 sports modes like running, cycling, and trekking. The watch is also equipped with smart health monitors like SpO2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, female health tracking, and sleep monitoring. The smartwatch supports IP68-rated water and dust resistance.

The Noise ColorFit Vision 3 smartwatch is powered by a 300mAh battery and is claimed to offer up to one week of battery with normal usage and up to two days of battery life with Bluetooth Calling enabled.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.