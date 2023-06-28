Technology News
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Google Fined Additional $47 Million by Russian Court for Failing to Pay Earlier Fine Over YouTube Suspensions

Google Fined Additional $47 Million by Russian Court for Failing to Pay Earlier Fine Over YouTube Suspensions

YouTube has blocked Russian state-funded media globally.

By Reuters | Updated: 28 June 2023 13:09 IST
Google Fined Additional $47 Million by Russian Court for Failing to Pay Earlier Fine Over YouTube Suspensions

Photo Credit: Reuters

Google stopped selling online advertising in Russia in March 2022

Highlights
  • Google was fined RUB 2 billion in February 2022
  • YouTube is under heavy pressure from Russian state bodies
  • Google reportedly must pay the fine within 60 days

A Russian court has fined Alphabet's Google RUB 4 billion (roughly Rs. 380 crore) for failing to pay an earlier fine over alleged abuse of its dominant position in the video hosting market, the country's anti-monopoly watchdog said on Tuesday.

The decision is the latest multi-million dollar fine in Moscow's increasingly assertive campaign against foreign tech companies.

Google was fined RUB 2 billion (roughly Rs. 190 crore) in February 2022. The Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) at the time said Google's YouTube had a "non-transparent, biased and unpredictable" approach to "suspending and blocking users' accounts and content", the TASS news agency reported.

Google ultimately appealed that decision. The U.S. company did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment on Tuesday.

The FAS said the previous fine it imposed on Google had been doubled due to non-payment.

"The company must additionally pay more than RUB 4 billion (roughly Rs. 380 crore) to the Russian Federation's budget," the FAS concluded.

YouTube, which has blocked Russian state-funded media globally, is under heavy pressure from Russian state bodies and politicians, but Moscow has stopped short of blocking it, a step taken against the likes of Twitter and Meta's Facebook and Instagram.

Google stopped selling online advertising in Russia in March 2022 after Russia's invasion of Ukraine but has kept some free services available. Its Russian subsidiary officially filed for bankruptcy after authorities seized its bank account, making it impossible to pay staff and vendors.

Google must pay the fine within 60 days, TASS reported.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Alphabet, YouTube, Google fine, Russia
Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
Noise ColorFit Vision 3 Smartwatch With Always-On Display, Bluetooth 5.3 Launched in India: Price, Features

Related Stories

Google Fined Additional $47 Million by Russian Court for Failing to Pay Earlier Fine Over YouTube Suspensions
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 3 India Variants RAM, Camera Specifications Tipped: See Here
  2. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Variant Camera Details Revealed: Check Here
  3. Here's How Amazon Plans to Take on Elon Musk's Starlink in India
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Price in India Tipped: Check Here
  5. Moto G14 Spotted on TDRA Certification Site: Details
  6. Realme Narzo 60 Series With Curved Display to Launch in India on This Date
  7. Amazfit Cheetah, Cheetah Pro Smartwatches With AI-powered Zepp Coach Launched
  8. iPhone 15 Pro Volume and Mute Button Layout Leaked: View Images Here
  9. OnePlus Nord 3, Nord CE 3, and Nord Buds 2R to Launch in India on This Date
  10. Tecno Camon 20 Pro Gets Rs. 2,000 Instant Discount in India: See New Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Cuts Staff at Waze as It Merges Mapping App's Advertising System With Google Ads Technology
  2. Noise ColorFit Vision 3 Smartwatch With Always-On Display, Bluetooth 5.3 Launched in India: Price, Features
  3. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G India Price Revealed on Amazon; Teased to Get 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  4. Google Cancelled Its 'Project Iris' AR Smart Glasses, Will Build AR Technology for OEM Partners: Report
  5. Google Fined Additional $47 Million by Russian Court for Failing to Pay Earlier Fine Over YouTube Suspensions
  6. Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
  7. Moto G14 Bags TDRA Certification After EEC Listing; Could Launch Soon: Report
  8. OnePlus Nord 3 India Variant Tipped to Get 16GB RAM, 50-Megapixel Sony IMX890 Camera: All Details
  9. US Judge Rejects Apple's Bid to Throw Out Lawsuit That Accuses CEO Tim Cook of Defrauding Shareholders
  10. Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G Receives Rs. 2,000 Instant Discount in India: Check New Price
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.