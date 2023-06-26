Apple announced Vision Pro, its first-ever mixed reality headset, at the recently concluded Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023. Now, rumours about Apple's product catalogue for the fall have surfaced online. The Cupertino giant could launch three new smartwatches alongside the iPhone 15 series in September, as per a report. Two Apple Watch Series 9 models and a second-generation Apple Watch Ultra are said to go official in the fall. New models in the Mac lineup and iPad Pro series with OLED screens are expected to debut later. A brand new iMac model with a screen size of more than 30 inches is also said to be in the pipeline.

Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman said in the latest edition of his weekly newsletter Power On that Apple would release three new wearables this fall alongside the iPhone 15 models. Two Apple Watch Series 9 models codenamed N207 and N208 and an updated version of the Apple Watch Ultra with codename N210 are expected to debut in September. However, Gurman did not offer any details on the specifications of these models.

Further, Apple could unveil an M3-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro (codenamed J504) later in the year. The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models (codenamed J514 and J516) with M3 Pro and ‌M3‌ Max chips are also said to go official, according to the report.

Other products listed on the roadmap are said to include new iMacs (codenamed J433 and J434) with 24-inch screens. The Cupertino-based tech giant is also reportedly working on a brand new iMac model with a screen-size larger than 30 inches.

New MacBook Air models codenamed J613 and J615 are also said to be in development. According to Gurman, iPad Pro models with OLED screens with codenames J717 and J720 and an updated iPad Air (codenamed J507) will also go official later. The latter is said to replace the M1-based iPad Air.

A third-generation version of AirPods Pro and new home equipment such as smart displays, as well as an Apple TV set-top box with "improved specifications" are also said to be “in early development”. According to Gurman, the next iteration of the headsets "probably won't begin arriving until 2025".

