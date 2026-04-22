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NoiseFit Diva Araya Jewellery-Inspired Smartwatch With Ceramic Build Launched in India: Price, Features

Noise Diva Araya is claimed to deliver up to five days of battery life on a single charge.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 April 2026 10:54 IST
NoiseFit Diva Araya Jewellery-Inspired Smartwatch With Ceramic Build Launched in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: NoiseFit

Noise Diva Araya offers cloud-based and custom watch faces

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Highlights
  • Noise Diva Araya has an AMOLED display with up to 850 nits of brightness
  • Noise Diva Araya has Bluetooth 5.3
  • It has an SOS function with live location tracking
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NoiseFit Diva Araya has launched in India as the latest addition to Noise's growing smartwatch portfolio. It features a ceramic build and has 60 precision-set crystals. Besides the design, the NoiseFit Diva Araya offers overnight skin temperature monitoring and an SOS function with live location tracking. It also has a heart rate monitor and tracks blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) levels. The NoiseFit Diva Araya also supports wireless calling, when connected to a smartphone using Bluetooth.

NoiseFit Diva Araya Price in India

The NoiseFit Diva Araya priced at Rs. 6,999, according to the listing for the wearable on the company's website, but it is available at an introductory price of Rs. 4,999. It comes in Frost Silver Ceramic, Rose Gold Link, and Iconic Rose Gold colour options. Customers can also opt for Ceramic, Metal, and Mesh strap options.

NoiseFit Diva Araya Specifications

The Noise Diva Araya smartwatch sports an AMOLED display with up to 850 nits of brightness. The wearable has a 18mm strap, and it features 60 precision-set stones for a jewellery-like aesthetic. For health monitoring, the wearable offers continuous heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep analysis, stress tracking, and skin temperature measurement. It also monitors menstrual cycles.

For connectivity, Noise Diva Araya has Bluetooth 5.3. It has an SOS function with live location tracking. The Bluetooth calling feature is also available, allowing users to make and receive calls on their phone, directly from the wearable. Users can control the camera and music on their paired smartphone through the smartwatch. 

The Noise Diva Araya offers cloud-based and custom watch faces. Users can select from over 100 customisable watch faces. The wearable is compatible with devices running on iOS 11 or Android 9 and above. Additional features include weather updates, smart notifications, find my phone function, calculator, world clock, and timer with stopwatch, among others.

The Noise Diva Araya is claimed to last up to five days on a single charge. It features a magnetic charging cable for recharging.

NoiseFit Diva Araya

NoiseFit Diva Araya

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Frost Silver Ceramic, Rose Gold Link, Iconic Rose Gold
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Women
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Further reading: NoiseFit Diva Araya, NoiseFit Diva Araya Price in India, NoiseFit Diva Araya Specifications, NoiseFit
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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NoiseFit Diva Araya Jewellery-Inspired Smartwatch With Ceramic Build Launched in India: Price, Features
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