Oppo has unveiled the Watch X3 globally alongside the Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s Pro, expanding its premium ecosystem of devices. The smartwatch, which first debuted in China in March, arrives with a refined titanium design, extended battery life, and enhanced health tracking features. It also runs Wear OS 6 with support for Google apps and services. Oppo also introduced the Watch X3 Mini at its China launch event, offering a more compact alternative with similar core features.

Oppo Watch X3 Price, Availability

The Oppo Watch X3 is priced at EUR 379 (roughly Rs. 41,700) in France. It is offered in Misty Titanium and Obsidian Black colour options. The rollout will vary by region, with Oppo expected to announce market-specific availability details in the coming weeks.

Oppo Watch X3 Features, Specifications

The Oppo Watch X3 features a 1.5-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 466 x 466 pixel resolution, a 310ppi density, up to 3,000 nits peak brightness in sports mode under direct sunlight and sapphire crystal protection. The smartwatch is powered by the Snapdragon W5 chip paired with a BES2800BP MCU, with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It runs ColorOS Watch 8.0 and supports Google apps such as Maps, Wallet, YouTube Music, and Gemini for voice assistance.

For health and fitness, the Oppo Watch X3 offers over 100 sports modes along with automatic activity recognition. It includes advanced tracking features such as heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measurement, wrist temperature sensing, sleep tracking with detailed analysis, and ECG functionality. The 60-second wellness overview provides a quick summary of key health metrics, including heart health and mental well-being indicators.

Connectivity options for the Oppo Watch X3 include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC support. The watch is compatible with Android devices running version 9.0 and above with Google Mobile Services. It also features dual-band GNSS support for accurate location tracking. The smartwatch is rated 5ATM for water resistance and comes with IP68 and IP69 certifications, along with MIL-STD-810H durability.

The Oppo Watch X3 packs a 646mAh battery, claiming to offer up to five days of usage in smart mode and up to 16 days in power saver mode. The company says that 10 minutes of charging will allow the watch to deliver up to one day of usage. The watch uses a titanium alloy build and measures 47.4 x 47.4 x 11mm, weighing approximately 43g without the strap.

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