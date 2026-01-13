Technology News
English Edition
NoiseFit Pro 6R Launched in India With Up to 7 Days of Battery Life, Built-In GPS Support: Price, Features

NoiseFit Pro 6R is available for purchase in India via Amazon, Flipkart, and the Noise online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 January 2026 15:05 IST
Photo Credit: Noise

NoiseFit Pro 6R sports a 42mm round dial.

Highlights
  • NoiseFit Pro 6R ships with an IP68 rating
  • NoiseFit Pro 6R sports a 1.46-inch display
  • The new smartwatch sports a functional crown on the right side
NoiseFit Pro 6R was launched in India by the tech firm on Tuesday as the latest addition to its smartwatch lineup. It is currently on sale in the currently via various e-commerce platforms and the company's website. The smartwatch is offered with Leather Strap, Silicone Strap, and Metal Strap variants, each having distinct colour options. The new NoiseFit Pro 6R is equipped with a 42mm round dial, which houses a 1.46-inch AMOLED display. The smartwatch is compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones. The tech firm claims that the NoiseFit Pro 6R will offer up to seven days of battery life.

NoiseFit Pro 6R Price in India, Availability

NoiseFit Pro 6R price in India starts at Rs. 6,999 for the leather and silicone strap variants. Meanwhile, the metal strap option of the NoiseFit Pro 6R is priced at Rs. 7,999. The new smartwatch is currently available for purchase in India via Amazon, Flipkart, and the Noise India online store.

The leather strap variant of the NoiseFit Pro 6R is offered in Brown and Black colourways. While the metal strap option is on sale in Titanium and Chrome Black shades, the silicone strap model ships in Black and Starlight Gold colours.

NoiseFit Pro 6R Specifications, Features

The NoiseFit Pro 6R ships with multiple health tracking features, including heart rate monitoring, blood-oxygen level tracking, and stress tracking. Additionally, it will provide a sleep score based on a user's sleep quality. It also tracks a wearer's body recovery and preparedness for physical exertion by tracking various health metrics to provide a Readiness score. The smartwatch also ships with menstrual cycle tracking.

It is equipped with a 1.46-inch AMOLED display, which will deliver a peak brightness of up to 1,000 nits. The NoiseFit Pro 6R also gets a 42mm round dial. The smartwatch ships with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The tech firm also claims that the wearable will offer water resistance for up to 100m. It also features a crown and a navigation button on the right side.

The smartwatch is compatible with iOS and Android devices. The NoiseFit Pro 6R is claimed to offer up to seven days of battery life on regular usage and up to 30 days of standby. It can charge from zero to 100 percent in about two hours, the company said. It ships with a built-in GPS with Strava integration. The wearable also supports Noise AI Pro, which will offer health insights, device controls, and AI watch face generation.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Titanium, Chrome Black, Brown, Black, Black, Starlight Gold
Display Size 42mm
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: NoiseFit Pro 6R, NoiseFit Pro 6R India Launch, NoiseFit Pro 6R Specifications, NoiseFit Pro 6R Price in India, Noise
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
