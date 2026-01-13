NoiseFit Pro 6R was launched in India by the tech firm on Tuesday as the latest addition to its smartwatch lineup. It is currently on sale in the currently via various e-commerce platforms and the company's website. The smartwatch is offered with Leather Strap, Silicone Strap, and Metal Strap variants, each having distinct colour options. The new NoiseFit Pro 6R is equipped with a 42mm round dial, which houses a 1.46-inch AMOLED display. The smartwatch is compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones. The tech firm claims that the NoiseFit Pro 6R will offer up to seven days of battery life.

NoiseFit Pro 6R Price in India, Availability

NoiseFit Pro 6R price in India starts at Rs. 6,999 for the leather and silicone strap variants. Meanwhile, the metal strap option of the NoiseFit Pro 6R is priced at Rs. 7,999. The new smartwatch is currently available for purchase in India via Amazon, Flipkart, and the Noise India online store.

The leather strap variant of the NoiseFit Pro 6R is offered in Brown and Black colourways. While the metal strap option is on sale in Titanium and Chrome Black shades, the silicone strap model ships in Black and Starlight Gold colours.

NoiseFit Pro 6R Specifications, Features

The NoiseFit Pro 6R ships with multiple health tracking features, including heart rate monitoring, blood-oxygen level tracking, and stress tracking. Additionally, it will provide a sleep score based on a user's sleep quality. It also tracks a wearer's body recovery and preparedness for physical exertion by tracking various health metrics to provide a Readiness score. The smartwatch also ships with menstrual cycle tracking.

It is equipped with a 1.46-inch AMOLED display, which will deliver a peak brightness of up to 1,000 nits. The NoiseFit Pro 6R also gets a 42mm round dial. The smartwatch ships with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The tech firm also claims that the wearable will offer water resistance for up to 100m. It also features a crown and a navigation button on the right side.

The smartwatch is compatible with iOS and Android devices. The NoiseFit Pro 6R is claimed to offer up to seven days of battery life on regular usage and up to 30 days of standby. It can charge from zero to 100 percent in about two hours, the company said. It ships with a built-in GPS with Strava integration. The wearable also supports Noise AI Pro, which will offer health insights, device controls, and AI watch face generation.