Homegrown audio brand Noise has been steadily trying to rise the audio ladder. What began as a budget-focused audio brand has now clearly shifted focus to the premium segment, and the partnership with Bose is the epitome of this shift. Its new offering in the true wireless stereo (TWS) earbud segment, the Noise Master Buds 2, is the latest in the series of attempts to cement that Bose partnership as more than just a marketing gimmick.

Priced at Rs. 7,999 in India, the Noise Master Buds 2 sit in a crowded segment where expectations are higher than ever. With established players offering strong sound and ANC at similar prices, the question isn't just whether these earbuds are good; it's whether they feel premium enough.

Noise Master Buds 2 Design: Subtle, With a Bit of Personality

The Noise Master Buds 2 retain the vinyl-inspired look of the previous iteration, with some tweaks. While the case remains a rounded, pebble-like unit with a metallic finish, it is considerably larger than the original Master Buds. It feels sturdy enough, though I found it a bit thick for tighter pockets. It's not inconvenient, just not the most pocket-friendly case I've used.

The Aurum colourway is easily the highlight here. It's more of a soft champagne gold rather than anything loud or flashy, and it sure looks premium. This colourway is a nice change from the usual black-and-white options in this category. You can also get the Master Buds 2 in

The earbuds themselves have undergone a functional transformation, too. The brand has redesigned them slightly, especially the shape. They feel a bit more sculpted now, while the addition of wingtips also changes how they sit in your ear. Each earbud, with the wingtip, is designed to lock into the ear's concha. That said, getting the fit right repeatedly took a bit of trial and error. Once you find the right angle, though, they stay in place quite well, even during movement.

But the wings can feel slightly intrusive at first. They do improve stability, no doubt, but their presence also makes it a bit harder to simply place the buds back into the case. I found myself fumbling with the alignment more often than I'd like during my usage.

At 5.2g per bud, the Noise Master Buds 2 are light enough for three-hour listening sessions without causing fatigue. You also get an IPX5 rating, which should be fine for workouts or light rain.

Noise Master Buds 2 App Support and Specifications: A Lot Going On

Like other products in the brand's Master Buds portfolio, the Master Buds 2 are compatible with the Noise Audio app. It serves as the central hub for most controls. Its UI is fairly straightforward; once opened, you are presented with the battery status of the earbuds and case, along with the currently selected audio mode. From here, you can switch between ANC, Transparency, and Off modes. Scroll further down, and you will find the rest of the features laid out with minimal clutter.

The Noise Audio app offers a decent mix of options for customisation. To begin with, you get access to spatial audio, an equaliser, wear detection, and toggles for things like dual pairing, Find My Device, and a few other utility features. There are also Swift Call Mode and Focus Mode, though I did not find myself using them very often.

The 360-degree spatial audio with head tracking, powered by a six-axis IMU sensor, is one of the more prominent additions. While it does create a wider soundstage, I think it works better for videos than for regular music listening. During the latter, the audio sounds a bit processed.

Noise has also added an AI voice assistant, which is claimed to understand natural language commands and help with basic tasks. It works as expected, though I did not find it particularly essential in day-to-day use. I, however, think it is a needless addition since it is no match for Gemini, which the TWS supports, too.

Then there are the head gesture controls; nod to accept calls, shake your head to reject them. It's a neat bit of tech that aims to provide similar functionality to Apple's AirPods Pro 3. And on the most part, it does consistently. However, using it in public feels slightly awkward, so I quickly switched back to the staple touch controls. It is one of those features you're aware of, but may not use all that often.

In terms of hardware, the Noise Master Buds 2 feature 10mm PU+PEEK drivers and Bose-tuned audio, with active noise cancellation up to 51dB. There's also a transparency mode for when you need to stay aware of your surroundings, and a six-microphone ENC setup that helps keep calls clear. Other practical features include Google Fast Pair, dual-device connectivity, in-ear detection, and Find My Device support.

The earbuds also support the LHDC 5.0 codec for 24-bit/96kHz streaming. It is a surprisingly nice inclusion at this price point, even if not everyone will actively make use of it. Overall, the feature set is quite extensive. While not everything on the Master Buds 2 feels essential, most of it works reliably, which is what matters more in day-to-day use.

Noise Master Buds 2 Performance and Battery Life: Easy Listening, No Surprises

The Bose-tuned sound remains probably the biggest talking point on Noise's Master Buds lineup, and that stands true for the Master Buds 2 as well. For the most part, it delivers, just not in the way you might initially expect.

Instead of a bass-heavy profile common to most non-premium earbuds, the Master Buds 2 surprisingly lean towards a more balanced, relaxed sound signature. The low end is present but does not dominate the overall audio profile. Tracks like “Highway to Hell” by AC/DC and “Baithi Hai” by Amit Trivedi had enough punch to feel engaging, but the bass never felt bloated. The earbuds manage to keep things controlled rather than going for that thumpy and frustratingly exaggerated feel.

Where the tuning works particularly well is in the mids. Vocals come through clearly. Listening to “Hotel California” by the Eagles, I noticed the layering between vocals and instruments was handled quite nicely, without one overpowering the other. The same holds for more complex tracks like “Birdland” by The Manhattan Transfer, where multiple elements are at play. Here, the earbuds managed to keep things fairly clean and separated, too.

Soundstage is also decent for a pair of earbuds at this price. Tracks like “Unholy (Orchestral Version)” by Sam Smith do benefit from that slightly wider presentation, although it is not as expansive as what you would get from options from competitors like Sony in a similar price range. Still, it avoids sounding too closed-in, which is a positive. Highs are present without being harsh, and the sound feels easy to listen to for long sessions.

The Noise Master Buds 2 do not have the most exciting or dynamic tuning out there, but they are consistent and non-fatiguing.

The ANC is rated at up to 51dB and works well in predictable environments. Like their predecessor, the Master Buds 2 drown out constant background noise from an AC or fan quite effectively. However, more sudden noises or louder surroundings can still occasionally find their way through. The Transparency mode, however, is disappointing. On multiple occasions, the earbuds struggled to let in clear ambient audio, which caused them to adjust the sound and then re-adjust it.

Call quality is one area where the earbuds perform reliably. The six-mic setup manages to keep voices clear, even when you are outdoors or in slightly noisy environments. I did not have any complaints on this front.

Though not particularly noteworthy, the battery life on the Noise Master Buds 2 is decent. With ANC enabled and LHDC in use, I got around 5 to 6 hours of playback on a single charge, which is pretty much in line with expectations. The case adds a few extra charges, enough to comfortably get through a couple of days without needing to plug in.

The fast charging helps balance things out. A quick 10-minute charge gives roughly two hours of listening time.

Noise Master Buds 2 Verdict

The Noise Master Buds 2 are a successful attempt at bringing a more mature, balanced audio profile to the sub-Rs. 8,000 segment. The Bose-tuned sound leans towards balance rather than excess, the feature set is extensive, and the Aurum finish adds a touch of personality that's hard to ignore.

However, not everything lands perfectly. The fit takes some getting used to, a few features feel more experimental than useful, and the transparency mode leaves room for improvement.

So, if you're looking for feature-rich earbuds that do not rock you to your core but deliver a refined, easy-going sound, the Master Buds 2 make a strong case, just with a few caveats.