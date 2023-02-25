Technology News

NoiseFit Halo Smartwatch With Over 150 Watch Faces, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: All Details

NoiseFit Halo smartwatch price in India is set at Rs. 3,999.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 25 February 2023 18:46 IST
NoiseFit Halo Smartwatch With Over 150 Watch Faces, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: All Details

Photo Credit: Noise

NoiseFit Halo smartwatch is available in six colour variants

Highlights
  • NoiseFit Halo smartwatch has a 1.43-inch AMOLED display
  • The smartwatch is equipped with IP68-rated water resistance
  • NoiseFit Halo smartwatch features an always-on display

NoiseFit Halo smartwatch has been launched in India. The latest smartwatch from the Indian wearable manufacturer sports a 1.43-inch round AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 466x466 pixels. It comes with Bluetooth calling and over 150 watch faces along with several health suites and sports modes. It also features an always-on display and is IP68-rated for water resistance. The NoiseFit Halo smartwatch is available in six colour variants. The company claims that the wearable offers up to 7-day battery life and can last up to a day with heavy calling.

NoiseFit Halo smartwatch price, availability in India

The newly launched NoiseFit Halo smartwatch is priced at Rs. 3,999 and will go on sale in India from February 27 at 12 pm IST. It will be available for sale via the NoiseFit website and Amazon India.

The smartwatch comes in six different colour variants — Statement Black, Jet Black, Classic Black, Vintage Brown, Forest Green, and Fiery Orange.

NoiseFit Halo smartwatch specifications, features

The NoiseFit Halo smartwatch comes with a 1.43-inch Always-on AMOLED display with a resolution of 466×466 pixels. The smartwatch has a premium metallic build, with three strap options — leather, textured silicone, and standard silicone. It supports Bluetooth-calling powered by Tru Sync and hence, offers quick pairing and low power consumption.

Additionally, the latest smartwatch from Noise also has over 150 cloud watch faces and multiple sports modes and health monitoring sensors like SpO2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, and sleep monitoring, and step tracker, among others.

The NoiseFit Halo smartwatch is claimed to last up to one week on a single charge and up to 1 day with heavy Bluetooth calling. The listing for the product on the official website also includes other features like a IP68-rated water resistance, smart touch tech, notifications, weather updates and more.

 

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Noise Halo Smartwatch

Noise Halo Smartwatch

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Statement Black, Vintage Brown, Forest Green, Jet Black, Fiery Orange, and Classic Black
Display Size 36mm
Strap Material Leather
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: NoiseFit Halo smartwatch, NoiseFit, NoiseFit Halo smartwatch specifications
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Apple, Google Expanded Phone Production in India; More US Firms to Explore Tech Sector: US Treasury Secretary
Featured video of the day
Audi A8 L: A Premium Next-Generation Car
NoiseFit Halo Smartwatch With Over 150 Watch Faces, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 3 Launch Timeline Leaked, May Feature These Specifications
  2. iPhone 15 Series Could Be Launched In These New Colour Options
  3. Vivo V27 Pro Is Expected to Debut in India at This Price Module
  4. Google Photos With Magic Eraser, HDR Video Effect Rolling Out to These Users
  5. Croma Magical Summer Sale: Best Deals on Home Appliances
  6. NoiseFit Halo Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India at This Price
  7. Why Netflix Is Cutting Prices of Its Subscription Plans in Some Countries
  8. iQoo Z7 Teased to Launch in India Soon, Poster Hints at Rear Dual Camera Unit
  9. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G May Sport S23 Series' Camera Design
  10. India's Push to Regulate Cryptocurrency Gets Support From IMF, US at G20
#Latest Stories
  1. NoiseFit Halo Smartwatch With Over 150 Watch Faces, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: All Details
  2. Apple, Google Expanded Phone Production in India; More US Firms to Explore Tech Sector: US Treasury Secretary
  3. India's Push to Regulate Cryptocurrency Gets Support From IMF, US at G20
  4. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Spotted on Google Play Console; Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC: Report
  5. Vivo V27 Pro Price in India Leaked Ahead of March 1 Launch
  6. iQoo Z7 Teased to Launch in India Soon, Poster Hints at Rear Dual Camera Unit
  7. Acer One 10 (2023) Spotted on FCC Certification Website; Specifications Tipped: Details
  8. Meta to Go Ahead With Acquisition of VR Platform Within Unlimited as FTC Withdraws Case
  9. EA Founder Trip Hawkins Dives Into Web3 Sector With Barcelona-Based Startup
  10. Meta Steps Up Chatbot Buzz, Announces Research Tool LLaMA as Rival to Microsoft's ChatGPT, Google's LaMDA
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.