NoiseFit Halo smartwatch has been launched in India. The latest smartwatch from the Indian wearable manufacturer sports a 1.43-inch round AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 466x466 pixels. It comes with Bluetooth calling and over 150 watch faces along with several health suites and sports modes. It also features an always-on display and is IP68-rated for water resistance. The NoiseFit Halo smartwatch is available in six colour variants. The company claims that the wearable offers up to 7-day battery life and can last up to a day with heavy calling.

NoiseFit Halo smartwatch price, availability in India

The newly launched NoiseFit Halo smartwatch is priced at Rs. 3,999 and will go on sale in India from February 27 at 12 pm IST. It will be available for sale via the NoiseFit website and Amazon India.

The smartwatch comes in six different colour variants — Statement Black, Jet Black, Classic Black, Vintage Brown, Forest Green, and Fiery Orange.

NoiseFit Halo smartwatch specifications, features

The NoiseFit Halo smartwatch comes with a 1.43-inch Always-on AMOLED display with a resolution of 466×466 pixels. The smartwatch has a premium metallic build, with three strap options — leather, textured silicone, and standard silicone. It supports Bluetooth-calling powered by Tru Sync and hence, offers quick pairing and low power consumption.

Additionally, the latest smartwatch from Noise also has over 150 cloud watch faces and multiple sports modes and health monitoring sensors like SpO2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, and sleep monitoring, and step tracker, among others.

The NoiseFit Halo smartwatch is claimed to last up to one week on a single charge and up to 1 day with heavy Bluetooth calling. The listing for the product on the official website also includes other features like a IP68-rated water resistance, smart touch tech, notifications, weather updates and more.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.